Beelivery launches takeaway delivery service in Warwickshire

Beelivery.com, the largest UK ‘on-demand’ grocery business, has launched a new takeaway service which delivers to 94% of all UK households, even including the remote pockets of Warwickshire.

Perfect for rural living, those with limited travel options, or anyone craving a weekend (or mid-week!) indulgence, Beelivery collects from over 48,000 takeaway spots across the nation to bring your favourite meals straight to your door in under 60 minutes - so you can satisfy your hunger without the wait.

Harnessing the power of the local community, Beelivery works with a network of over 25,000 independent, registered drivers who are on hand to purchase and deliver your favourite takeaways straight to your home.

To begin an order, simply type your postcode in the search box on the Beelivery website homepage, and you’ll be directed to the list of available options. Select whichever establishment you fancy, then choose your desired items from their menu, and click 'Checkout'.

Upon receiving an order, the Beelivery website will alert the closest driver to the customer’s address, who will then purchase and deliver the items. Beelivery offers delivery from a plethora of local, independent restaurants, as well as iconic chains, with a minimum order value of £20.00, and delivery starting from £3.50.

Paul Gott, Chief Operating Officer at Beelivery, explains: “Since launching in 2015, and having immense success with our grocery delivery service, we have seen a huge demand from customers seeking takeaway delivery options. We know how frustrating it can be when you aren’t in the position to go out and get your favourite takeaway, or when you have to drive miles on end due to remote living.

“When a customer orders, we aim to find a driver as close to their address as possible. This means that the distance between the driver, the restaurant and the customer is kept to a minimum, making our service the fastest possible for quick delivery and hot, fresh food.”

Some postcode restrictions apply; please visit www.Beelivery.comfor more information.