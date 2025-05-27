Blood donors can claim a free Bella Italia meal 🩸

WeDonate and Bella Italia are giving away a free meal

The complimentary main course is exclusively for WeDonate blood donors

The partnership is to celebrate blood donors across the UK

Iconic Italian chain restaurant Bella Italia has joined forces with WeDonate, as a way to say thank you to blood donors across the UK.

WeDonate is a free donor celebration platform, which partners with various brands to give back to blood donors. The platform was launched following a personal experience by co-founder Steve King, which ignited a passion to express gratitude to those who give blood in the UK.

We Donate’s most recent partnership is with Bella Italia, who are coming together to say thank you to life-saving blood donors, by offering a free main course at Bella Italia restaurants across the country.

Bella Italia to giveaway free meal in partnership with WeDonate to say thank you to blood donors in the UK | Adobe Stock

To claim the free main course and other exclusive discounts from WeDonate, blood doners must first register on the WeDonate website.

The offer includes one complimentary main meal, which can be redeemed with the purchase of a drink. The free meal can only be claimed by verified WeDonate members. The offer will run until Friday June 6, 2025 and will not be available on Saturdays.

The campaign by WeDonate and Bella Italia is not only a way to say thank you to blood donors but also to raise awareness towards blood donation.

Steve King, CEO of WeDonate, said: “With blood stocks recently reaching unprecedentedly low levels, there's never been a more critical time to raise awareness and thank the heroes who step up to help others. Since eating well and staying hydrated are key both before and after donating, I'm thrilled to be partnering with Bella Italia to give a little something back and support our incredible donor community.”

