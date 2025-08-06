10 of the best-rated pubs and bars in Rugby according to Tripadvisor reviews

Published 6th Aug 2025, 13:10 BST

Here are the best places to have a drink in Rugby 🍻

There are plenty of incredible pubs and bars across Rugby. Whether you're a resident or visiting for the first time, you may be on the search for a new drinking spot.

TripAdvisor reviewers have spoken and picked their favourite pubs and bars that Rugby has to offer.

Here is a list of the 10 best pubs and bars according to customers - and what they had to say about their favourite establishments.

1. Seven Stars, Albert Square

Seven Stars on Albert Square has a 4.5* rating from 83 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “What an amazing.. well.. everything! From the staff to the ale to the oh my God amazing food.. I would like to move to Rugby now that I have experienced this. Don't mess about.. don't waste your money in another venue. You will not be disappointed. Ticking all the boxes.” | Tripadvisor-Seven Stars

2. London Calling!, Castle Street

London Calling! on Castle Street has a 4.5* rating from 40 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “A great pub for a quick drink on the way home from work or for a few at the weekend, I also had lunch here once and it was fabulous. All the staff are really friendly and helpful and up for a chat to make you feel welcome. Great music and I often find a live band on. A must when out in town.” | Google Maps

3. Rugby Tap, St Matthews St

Rugby Tap in St Matthews St has a 4.5* rating from 40 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The staff is very knowledgeable and friendly, very nice atmosphere. Very nice beers on offer whether on tap or on shelf (takeout).” | Tripadvisor-Rugby Tap

4. The Victoria Inn, Lower Hillmorton Road

The Victoria Inn in Lower Hillmorton Road has a 4.7* rating from 22 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Went in to do the Sunday Evening quiz. We had a great time, loads of great beers and some genuine banter with the other competing teams.” | Tripadvisor-The Victoria Inn

