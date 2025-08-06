There are plenty of incredible pubs and bars across Rugby. Whether you're a resident or visiting for the first time, you may be on the search for a new drinking spot.
TripAdvisor reviewers have spoken and picked their favourite pubs and bars that Rugby has to offer.
Here is a list of the 10 best pubs and bars according to customers - and what they had to say about their favourite establishments.
1. Seven Stars, Albert Square
Seven Stars on Albert Square has a 4.5* rating from 83 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “What an amazing.. well.. everything! From the staff to the ale to the oh my God amazing food.. I would like to move to Rugby now that I have experienced this. Don't mess about.. don't waste your money in another venue. You will not be disappointed. Ticking all the boxes.” | Tripadvisor-Seven Stars
2. London Calling!, Castle Street
London Calling! on Castle Street has a 4.5* rating from 40 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “A great pub for a quick drink on the way home from work or for a few at the weekend, I also had lunch here once and it was fabulous. All the staff are really friendly and helpful and up for a chat to make you feel welcome. Great music and I often find a live band on. A must when out in town.” | Google Maps
3. Rugby Tap, St Matthews St
Rugby Tap in St Matthews St has a 4.5* rating from 40 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The staff is very knowledgeable and friendly, very nice atmosphere. Very nice beers on offer whether on tap or on shelf (takeout).” | Tripadvisor-Rugby Tap
4. The Victoria Inn, Lower Hillmorton Road
The Victoria Inn in Lower Hillmorton Road has a 4.7* rating from 22 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Went in to do the Sunday Evening quiz. We had a great time, loads of great beers and some genuine banter with the other competing teams.” | Tripadvisor-The Victoria Inn
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.