Fans confused as iconic Cadbury product withdrawn from shelves

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadbury’s Drinking Chocolate has been temporarily removed from shelves

Fans of the product have voiced their concerns about where the drinking chocolate has gone

Mondelēz International confirmed it has been withdrawn due to a food quality issue

Cadbury’s Drinking Chocolate has been temporarily removed from shelves due to a food quality issue.

Shoppers across the UK have been unable to find the drinking chocolate, with Mondelēz International confirming that “affected products” have been withdrawn from retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many customers took to social media platform X to ask why the product has been hard to find in shops.

One user wrote: “Anyone else feeling miffed about the fact that it’s currently impossible to find @CadburyUK’s drinking chocolate?”

Another user wrote: “Dear @CadburyUK no hot chocolate powder on the shelves in @Tesco for 3 weeks. What’s going on and when can I expect to be able to buy some?”

Fans confused as iconic Cadbury product withdrawn from shelves (Photo: flow - stock.adobe.com) | flow - stock.adobe.com

Mondelēz International has shared that the drinking chocolate has not been discontinued, but it may be currently difficult to find due to certain products being withdrawn from retailers for a short period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand further explained that the “affected products” were withdrawn from shelves due to a food quality issue not a safety issue, meaning that all existing Drinking Chocolate products are completely safe to consume.

Mondelēz International said: “Ensuring our consumers enjoy consistently high-quality Cadbury products is of paramount importance to us.

“We have identified a food quality issue in Cadbury Drinking Chocolate products meaning in some instances the texture and colour of the product may not look as expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result, we have swiftly withdrawn affected products from retailers, to make specific improvements to future production. This unfortunately means Cadbury Drinking Chocolate products will be unavailable for a short period.

“Whilst this is a quality issue – meaning all existing Drinking Chocolate products are completely safe to consume – the consistency of our products is vitally important to us. This is why we are taking these swift steps to ensure our consumers can receive the consistently high-quality product they expect from us.

“Should anyone not be fully satisfied with the quality of a Cadbury Drinking Chocolate product they have already purchased, we’d ask them to contact our consumer care team for assistance.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience experienced by our consumers and customers. We are working hard to get Cadbury Drinking Chocolate back in shops again quickly, and we envisage this will be around mid-December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Other hot chocolate products including Bournville Cocoa, Green & Blacks Cocoa, Cadbury Instants and Cadbury Highlights are not impacted.”

What is your favourite drinking chocolate? Let us know in the comment section below 👇