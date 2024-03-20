Café at Ryton Pools Country Park to be taken over by Farmers Fayre
The on-site café at Ryton Pools Country Park near Leamington is due to be taken over by local business Farmers Fayre from next Friday (March 29) onwards.
Farmers Fayre will, at first, serve customers from its pod while the café building is refurbished.
The café is then expected to re-open in full as Farmers Fayre In The Park with its extended menu in mid to late April.
Farmers Fayre already has a popular family-run farm shop and restaurant located at Stoneleigh Park.
Farmers Fayre In The Park will be open seven days a week with initial opening hours of 9am to 4.30pm.
It will be a welcoming environment for all and a dog-friendly space.
Nicola Reece, Director and Founder of Farmers Fayre, said: “We are super excited to bring the Farmers Fayre experience to Ryton Pools.
"We cannot wait to unveil the refurbishment which will include some soft seating, larger tables for family and friends to gather as well as lots of new outside seating and new service area.
"Customers will be able to order inside or using our table app for quick and simple table service.
“We already have a huge dog friendly customer base who will love walking round the pools and obviously we are pleased to say well-behaved dogs will be welcome inside the café when we open fully.
"We cannot wait to get stuck in, of course we are bringing our local suppliers with us and look forward to welcoming everyone.”
Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for economy at Warwickshire County Council, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Farmers Fayre to Ryton Pools.
"They have proven to be a hugely successful business and this is the ideal opportunity to expand on that success.
"The council recognises the importance of small businesses like this and the value they bring to our communities and it’s fantastic to see Farmers Fayre thriving.
“Ryton Pools already has so much more to offer, from its scenic walks and rich variety of wildlife to its children’s play area, wood and pirate trail. “We hope this venture will tempt even more people to choose Ryton Pools for a day out, and I wish Farmers Fayre the very best in their new endeavour.”