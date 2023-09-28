Register
Some of the local pubs that feature in The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA)'s 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide.

CAMRA Good Beer Guide: The 10 best pubs in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide.
By Phil Hibble
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST

The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

It is a tough time for pubs and breweries and CAMRA is campaigning for more support for the Government to protect local businesses, in the wake of a cost-of-business crisis and the constant pressure of fuel bills.

Here are the local pubs that have been selected by the CAMRA experts.

For the full list of pubs recommended in the edition, order The Good Beer Guide 2024 on the CAMRA website

Address: 27/29 Crompton Street, Warwick, CV34 6HJ (near Racecourse,between A429 and A4189) What CAMRA says: The pub is in a Georgian building dating from around 1800. The single, split-level room has a contemporary feel and a relaxed atmosphere, enhanced by the absence of machines.

1. The Four Penny Pub, Warwick

Photo: Google Street View

Address: 7 Smalley Place, CV8 1QG, Kenilworth (opp clock tower) What CAMRA says: Up to six changing real ales are on offer, and a large selection of gins. Live music is hosted every Friday, and an interesting collection of album covers adorns the walls.

2. Ale Rooms & Gin Bar, Kenilworth

Photo: Google Street View

Address: 66 Lower Cape, Warwick, CV34 5DP (off Cape Rd) What CAMRA says: Historic alehouse on the Grand Union Canal, dating from 1798 and welcoming to canal users and locals. Three permanent real ales are offered, along with three locally sourced guest beers. The friendly staff are knowledgeable, and proud to serve local ales and food.

3. Cape of Good Hope, Warwick

Photo: Cape of Good Hope (Facebook page)

Address: 197 Leam Terrace, Leamington, CV31 1DW What CAMRA says: A traditional pub in a wide Victorian terrace on the outskirts of town. Quality home-cooked food is served. A quiz is hosted every other Wednesday

4. New Inn, Leamington

Photo: Google Street View

