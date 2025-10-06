CAMRA Good Beer Guide: The best pubs in the Rugby and Lutterworth area, according to experts

CAMRA uses the guide to celebrate great pubs but also to highlight that many pubs and breweries are struggling to stay open in the current climate.
Here is a list of the nine best pubs in the Rugby area as selected by CAMRA experts (in no particular order)
1. Victoria Inn, Rugby
What the CAMRA judges say: Beautiful Victorian corner pub just outside the town centre. This true gem is the last of its kind in Rugby, and is rated one star on CAMRA’s National Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors. Photo: Victoria Inn
2. Windmill Inn, Rugby
What the CAMRA judges say: An 18th-century coaching inn that Black Country Ales have reopened after being closed for a decade. The interior has been completely refurbished, but has the appearance of a traditional old pub. Photo: Windmill Inn
3. Seven Stars, Rugby
What the CAMRA judges say: Traditional multi-roomed community pub with a focus on quality beer and cider. Its 14 handpumps dispense an ever-changing selection of up to 10 light and dark ales, plus four ciders, which are augmented by six craft beers. Photo: Seven Stars
4. Rugby Tap, Rugby
What the CAMRA judges say: Micropub featuring a long room with a large selection of gravity-served draught ales and ciders racked at the far end. The atmosphere promotes conversation and there is no electronic entertainment. Photo: Rugby Tap