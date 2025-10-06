The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) 2026 guide of the best pubs in the UK has recently been released. Here are the guide’s best pubs in and around Rugby.placeholder image
CAMRA Good Beer Guide: The best pubs in the Rugby and Lutterworth area, according to experts

By Phil Hibble
Published 6th Oct 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 10:43 BST
The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) 2026 guide of the best pubs in the UK has recently been released. Here are the guide’s best pubs in and around Rugby.

CAMRA uses the guide to celebrate great pubs but also to highlight that many pubs and breweries are struggling to stay open in the current climate.

Here is a list of the nine best pubs in the Rugby area as selected by CAMRA experts (in no particular order)

For the full list of pubs recommended, order The Good Beer Guide 2026 visit: https://shop1.camra.org.uk/

1. Victoria Inn, Rugby

2. Windmill Inn, Rugby

3. Seven Stars, Rugby

4. Rugby Tap, Rugby

