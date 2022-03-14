Cheers to Nuneaton pub's historic role in real ale campaign

Real ale champions will head to The Rose Inn in Nuneaton next week to celebrate the 50th anniversary of CAMRA's first national Annual General Meeting.

Real ale champions will head to The Rose Inn in Nuneaton next week to celebrate the 50th anniversary of CAMRA's first national Annual General Meeting.

The pub in Coton Road hosted founding members including Bill Mellor, Graham Lees, Michael Hardman and Jim Makin on March 26, 1972, when a historic meeting cemented the future of the campaigning organisation.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate, CAMRA members from across the West Midlands will descend onto the pub 50 years to the day for a social event on March 26, raising a glass to CAMRA’s four founders and the pub which helped make history happen.

Chair of the Nuneaton and Bedworth CAMRA branch, Barry Everitt, said: “We hope local CAMRA members will be able to join us and celebrate this historic anniversary at one of our branch’s local pubs. To boast such a historic connection to the founding of CAMRA is quite an achievement with so many pubs under threat of closure.

"We hope the Rose Inn can continue to host CAMRA meetings for another 50 years to come.”

The pub was previously presented with a bronze plaque to commemorate its role in CAMRA’s history. It was also nominated as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) in 2017 and was tastefully refurbished in 2021, retaining most of its original character.