Christmas food review: Giggling squid branches in Leamington and Warwick are offering a festive-themed menu with a Thai twist

The Giggling Squid restaurant in Leamington.

At this time of the year many of us are thinking of where to go to eat for that 'Christmas night out' with colleagues, friends or loved ones.

With this in mind, the new branch of ever-popular chain Giggling Squid in Leamington is offering a Thai twist as a break from the traditional Turkey or nut roast options.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was offered the opportunity to try out the Christmas menu at the branch on a busy Wednesday evening.

The Giggling Squid's Christmas set menu.

Both this restaurant and the branch in Warwick are still taking bookings for Christmas parties.

The three-course set menu is perfectly suited for large groups on such occasions.

The price is circa £35 per head without drinks - not cheap but a nice treat around this time of year as the food served proves.

For my starter I had the Crispy Ruby Duck.

I would liken this wonderful dish to one of mine and many others' favourite Chinese dishes - crispy shredded beef.

It was honestly one of the nicest starters I have ever tried mixing a a fantastic blend of sweetness and crunch - it's highly recommended.

My partner opted for the succulent seafood starter softshell garlic prawns - she loved it and her seafood main to follow.

For my main course I had the sticky chicken - which is one of the favourite main dishes on the Giggling Squid's menu with some extra ingredients have been added for the festive season.

The addition of seasonal treats including chestnuts, red dates and lotus seeds gave the delicious dish an extra wintry and hearty element to be savoured.

My partner had the Hark The Hake & Mussels dish which had a lovely creamy texture with a nice touch of spice and warmth.

As opposed to a stodgy Christmas pud, the deserts on this festive menu offer a light way to round off your three courses.

Perhaps, to offer a cheaper option, Giggling Squid could offer a two-course menu of either a starter and main or main and dessert - not that the pudding's weren't enjoyable.

My partner's melting chocolate heart desert was rich with hidden warmth matched perfectly with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a nice slice of kiwi fruit and orange.

And the Pattaya Mess, a Thai-style version of an Eton Mess, had so many flavours and textures which provided a nice surprise with every bite.