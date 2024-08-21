Classic British dish returning to Mallory Court under Michelin influence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa’s 3AA Rosette award-winning restaurant, The Dining Room, is reintroducing its Sunday roast dinner for guests and locals to enjoy all year round.

A classic British dish is returning to one of Warwickshire’s premier dining destinations for the first time in five years under the influence of Michelin pedigree.

The venue’s Sunday roast provides an offering of cote de boeuf – a tasty, premium cut of roast beef – combined with roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and different vegetable combinations depending on the season.

Sunday roast at Mallory Court Hotel and Spa

When the Sunday roasts relaunch on Sunday, September 1, guests will be able to tuck into vegetables such as broccoli, carrots and courgettes – some of which have been grown at the hotel’s on-site kitchen garden.

The return of the much-loved dish is being overseen by Executive Head Chef Keiron Stevens, who has previously worked in a three-Michelin starred fine dining restaurant.

Keiron said: “A Sunday roast is the go-to dish for so many people during the autumn and winter months not just because of its taste, but because it evokes so many happy memories of family gatherings – so the timing could not be better.

“We’ll be offering our cote de boeuf Sunday roast every Sunday all year round, which means some of the plate combinations are likely to change by the month in line with the seasons.”

The cote de boeuf will feature alongside the hotel’s A La Carte menu which features popular dishes including Cornish cod, Thai green curry, wild rice and coriander, through to Cornish plaice, charred courgette and shellfish sauce.

Josefine Blomqvist, general manager at Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, added: “Our Sunday roasts are a great way for locals to treat a loved one or celebrate a special occasion in picturesque countryside surroundings.

“We’re proud to have someone of Keiron’s culinary calibre leading our team of chefs utilising ingredients grown in our kitchen garden, which are two of the key ingredients that have made The Dining Room a recipe for success.”

Diners are advised to pre-book their Sunday roast - which is available every Sunday - by visiting www.mallory.co.uk/the-dining-room