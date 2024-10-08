Cocktail recipe from Leamington mixologist
Velluto Bianco (White Velvet)
Ingredients:
- Absolut Blue Vodka
- Mozart White Chocolate Liqueur
- Galliano Espresso Liqueur
- Disaronno Velvet
- Coca Powder
Equipment:
- Martini Glass
- Boston Shaker
- Strainer
- Ice
- Jigger/Measures
Steps:
- Start by filling a martini glass with ice to chill
- Fill Boston shaker with ice
- Pour 25ml Vodka
- Pour 25ml Galliano Espresso
- Pour 50ml Mozart White Chocolate
- Pour 25ml Dissarono Velvet
- Attach top of shaker and shake vigorously for 30 seconds
- Strain into a chilled martini glass
- Dust the top of the cocktail with cocoa powder
