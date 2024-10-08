Cocktail recipe from Leamington mixologist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This cocktail is the exclusive creation of Luke Hampson, manager and mixologist at Tavola, one of the newest additions to Leamington’s central dining scene, in Warwickshire. Tavola, which translates from Italian as ‘a table you would dine at,’ offers a range of limited-edition signature cocktails throughout the day, including a Bottomless Brunch Menu between 11am-4pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Velluto Bianco (White Velvet)

Ingredients:

- Absolut Blue Vodka

White Velvet

- Mozart White Chocolate Liqueur

- Galliano Espresso Liqueur

- Disaronno Velvet

- Coca Powder

Tavola

Equipment:

- Martini Glass

- Boston Shaker

- Strainer

Tavola

- Ice

- Jigger/Measures

Steps:

- Start by filling a martini glass with ice to chill

- Fill Boston shaker with ice

- Pour 25ml Vodka

- Pour 25ml Galliano Espresso

- Pour 50ml Mozart White Chocolate

- Pour 25ml Dissarono Velvet

- Attach top of shaker and shake vigorously for 30 seconds

- Strain into a chilled martini glass

- Dust the top of the cocktail with cocoa powder