Cocktail recipe from Leamington mixologist

This cocktail is the exclusive creation of Luke Hampson, manager and mixologist at Tavola, one of the newest additions to Leamington’s central dining scene, in Warwickshire. Tavola, which translates from Italian as ‘a table you would dine at,’ offers a range of limited-edition signature cocktails throughout the day, including a Bottomless Brunch Menu between 11am-4pm.

Velluto Bianco (White Velvet)

Ingredients:

- Absolut Blue Vodka

- Mozart White Chocolate Liqueur

- Galliano Espresso Liqueur

- Disaronno Velvet

- Coca Powder

Equipment:

- Martini Glass

- Boston Shaker

- Strainer

- Ice

- Jigger/Measures

Steps:

- Start by filling a martini glass with ice to chill

- Fill Boston shaker with ice

- Pour 25ml Vodka

- Pour 25ml Galliano Espresso

- Pour 50ml Mozart White Chocolate

- Pour 25ml Dissarono Velvet

- Attach top of shaker and shake vigorously for 30 seconds

- Strain into a chilled martini glass

- Dust the top of the cocktail with cocoa powder

