Cocktail Recipe from Warwickshire Gin Company
The inspiration behind the award-winning drinks collection of gin, rum and vodka, comes from a desire to capture a moment in history, developing flavours to truly represent the county’s own unique story and bringing the hand-crafted flavours to life.
Their Pugilist rum range is named in honour of Warwickshire’s own boxing legend Randolph Turpin and its ambassador is the longest reigning cruiserweight world champion of all time, Johnny Nelson MBE.
The Pugilist Sting Like A Bee Honey Rum is perfect for the Honeybee Cocktail, below. (Pugilist Spice-Blended Rum & Ghost Edition are the other blends, all available in 70cl, 20cl or 5cl measures.)
https://warwickshiregincompany.co.uk/
HONEYBEE COCKTAIL
Put 2-3 large ice cubes into a tall glass.
Add 50ml of Pugilist Honey Rum and 10ml of lime juice.
Top up the glass with Sicilian lemonade.
Stir gently.
Garnish with a slice of dried lime.