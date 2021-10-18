Competition: buy a copy of this week's Leamington or Warwick Courier or Kenilworth Weekly News and you could win a cider gift bundle worth more than £150

Part of the prize is an assortment of 12 bottles of Napton’s signature ciders, No. 3,4, 5 and 6.

To celebrate National Apple Day next week, The Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News have teamed up with Napton Cidery to offer readers the chance to win a super cider prize bundle.

The award-winning family business is marking the national day on October 21 with its exclusive gift bundle worth more than £150. It includes a Ploughman’s and Cider Tasting Tour for four people, 12 bottles of their signature ciders and a copy of the brand new industry guide Modern British Cider.

The Cidery tasting tours, led by co-owner Charlotte Olivier, give visitors a unique insight into the cider making process and the story behind Napton’s award-winning recipes, as well as the chance to sample six of their recipes, to accompany a delicious Ploughman’s Supper provided by Napton Village Stores.

The winner will also receive an assortment of 12 bottles of Napton’s signature ciders, No. 3,4, 5 and 6.

Owners Jolyon and Charlotte Olivier head up a small team at Napton on the Hill which oversees the harvesting, pressing, bottling and distribution of more than 90,000 litres of cider a year, using 17 types of apples from six orchards.

To enter, just answer the following question: What date is National Apple Day?

Send answers on the entry coupon, to: Leamington Courier Competition, Napton Cidery, Holroyd House Farm, Napton on the Hill, Southam, Warwickshire. CV4 8NY to arrive by Monday, November 1.

Terms and Conditions: You must be over 18 to enter.

The prize cannot be exchanged for its cash value and no correspondence can be entered into. The Ploughman’s and Cider Tasting Tours are subject to availability and the winner must be happy to take part in any subsequent publicity.

If you are not lucky enough to be a winner this time, you can take advantage of the Courier’s exclusive offer. Just quote the code LCOCT21 when you visit the taproom for a FREE PINT OF CIDER. (Single use per customer only. Not to be used in line with any other offer.)

