Competition: Win a free private party at Warwick gin bar worth more than £1,000 for a deserving winner

Steve Bazell, who runs That Gin & Cocktail Bar, wants to host a party for someone who has been through a particularly tough time or faces a difficult winter ahead

With a recession looming, fun may be in short supply for many as we watch the purse strings this winter.

But for one Courier and Weekly News reader with a special occasion coming up, their much-needed – but costly - celebrations can be saved thanks to a Warwick business owner.

Steve Bazell, who runs That Gin & Cocktail Bar, wants to host a party for someone who has been through a particularly tough time or faces a difficult winter ahead, with a prize package worth more than £1,000.

The lucky winner will be treated like a VIP for the night, receiving exclusive use of the private hire room as well as complimentary drinks for themself and one guest throughout the event, plus a Champagne reception and nibbles for all guests.

Entrepreneur Steve Bazell will work closely with them to create a bespoke event to celebrate their belated special occasion – but in grand style – at the Swan Street venue.

The private hire room boasts an exclusive use bar and can accommodate up to 60 guests, serving a selection of some of the venue’s top-selling floral gins.

Steve, who opened That Gin & Cocktail Bar in May, said: “When money is tight it’s the little luxuries that are the first to fall by the wayside and I know, while some people have got a special birthday or anniversary coming up in the next six months, many of them won’t be able to mark it in the way in which they deserve.

"Maybe they are struggling with the cost of living crisis or facing other adversity or illness. Whatever the reason, we want to give something back to our local community so what better way of doing so than by doing what we do best – laying on top-class hospitality!

“We have recently celebrated an anniversary of our own – a year since opening That Gin & Cocktail in Warwick and have really enjoyed sharing our passion for gin with so many of you. We’re soon also going to be announcing the launch of our brand new gin, so we appreciate the importance of being able to celebrate the wins in life!”

The prize

The winner(s) will receive free exclusive use of the private room, a Champagne reception and party nibbles for up to 60 guests and complimentary drinks throughout the event for them plus 1 guest.

To enter describe, in no more than 300 words why this person/couple should win the prize, what they are celebrating and why they can’t afford a party, being sure to include their name, where they live and their email contact details.

Entries should be emailed to: [email protected] by midnight on September 30 with GIN BAR PARTY in the subject line.

Terms and Conditions