Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Deadline looms for closure of popular Rugby pharmacy

The upheaval in pharmacy services in Rugby continues with just days left at Lloyds inside Sainsbury’s.
By Richard Howarth
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:53 BST

The parent company announced at the start of the year it would close all 237 of its sites inside the supermarket giant’s stores but keep its high street branches open.

A sign in the Rugby outlet provides an update that its last day will be this coming Monday, June 12.

It also confirms that the service is not being replaced: ‘There will NOT be another pharmacy taking over this business’.

Most Popular
The end is in sight for Lloyds Pharmacy inside Rugby Sainsbury's.The end is in sight for Lloyds Pharmacy inside Rugby Sainsbury's.
The end is in sight for Lloyds Pharmacy inside Rugby Sainsbury's.

It is limiting what it can do in these last few days and adds a farewell message: ‘Thank you for your loyalty and custom over the years, from your Lloyds Pharmacy team’.

The longer opening hours at Sainsbury’s helped relieve the pressure on nearby pharmacies, one of which, Avicenna in Bilton, axed its Saturday opening from early April this year to concentrate its opening hours on weekdays - an unexpected response to the rising demand from a growing population.

Related topics:LloydsSainsbury'sBilton