The upheaval in pharmacy services in Rugby continues with just days left at Lloyds inside Sainsbury’s.

The parent company announced at the start of the year it would close all 237 of its sites inside the supermarket giant’s stores but keep its high street branches open.

A sign in the Rugby outlet provides an update that its last day will be this coming Monday, June 12.

It also confirms that the service is not being replaced: ‘There will NOT be another pharmacy taking over this business’.

The end is in sight for Lloyds Pharmacy inside Rugby Sainsbury's.

It is limiting what it can do in these last few days and adds a farewell message: ‘Thank you for your loyalty and custom over the years, from your Lloyds Pharmacy team’.