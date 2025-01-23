Dewdropper’s Java Cocktail Recipe by Hush Bar, Leamington
The 25 innovative crafted cocktails include many inspired by the Prohibition theme, from Flapper In The Frolic Pad (young women who rebelled against societal norms with their fashion and free behaviour); Bootlegger’s Blush (so-called as they used to hide liquor in their boots); Peaching The Bulls (a term used for calling the police in covert language); Bearcat’s Margarita and Cherry Temptress (slang terms for feisty and fiery women); Speakeasy Sazerac; The Ward’s Whoopee (a secret knock or muttered password); Sheba On The Spice Road (a lady who was the epitome of 1920s glamour); The Stormy Jake Walk (a drunken stumble); and Old Fashioned Mrs Grundy (the nickname for prudes who denounced the ritz and glitz and Speakeasy establishments.
Visit: https://hush-bar.co.uk/
Here is one of the bar’s exclusive recipes to try at home. . .
Dewdropper’s Java: (Named after a cup of coffee that would entice them from their slumber the night after a Speakeasy.)
Ingredients:
50ml Biscoff spread fat washed vodka
15ml tosolini expré coffee liqueur
10ml homemade cinnamon and Madagascan vanilla syrup
50ml cold brewed coffee (crazy goat beans)
Aztec chocolate bitters
Method:
First fat wash the vodka. Pour a whole bottle of vodka into a vacuum sealer bag (we use Moonshine vodka) and add 100g Biscoff spread.
Vacuum seal the bag and put it into the water bath at 73 degrees for 3 hours.
Then put it into an ice bath until cool.
Once cooled, place the bag into the freezer. This will help to separate the vodka and the fats in the Biscoff spread as the fats will freeze and the vodka will stay liquid.
Then filter the vodka through a coffee filter. Do this twice. Then you are left with a cinnamon coloured vodka that tastes like Biscoff and has a smoother texture.
Make a cinnamon and Madagascan vanilla syrup for this drink by combining 500g Demerara Sugar and 300ml boiling water, and stir until the sugar is melted.
Add 1 heaped barspoon of cinnamon and 2 whole vanilla pod halved and sliced. Pour the syrup into a vacuum sealer bag, seal it and place it into the water bath for 2 hours at 75 degrees.
Afterwards chill the bag of syrup in an ice bath, decant and blend the syrup.
Now we have everything we need to make the cocktail.
We add the Biscoff vodka, the coffee liqueur, cinnamon and vanilla syrup, cold brewed coffee and chocolate bitters to a Boston shaker. Shake with ice, then double strain and shake again.
Pour into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a cinnamon swirl and sprinkle some Biscoff crumbs at the centre.