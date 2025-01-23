Dewdropper’s Java Cocktail Recipe by Hush Bar, Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hush is a vibrant Speakeasy-inspired underground bar in Leamington Spa which immerses guests back in time to the Prohibition era of 1920/30s America. General Manager Matthew Nisbets and Bar Manager Bethany Gaunt pride themselves on the specially curated extensive drinks menu.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25 innovative crafted cocktails include many inspired by the Prohibition theme, from Flapper In The Frolic Pad (young women who rebelled against societal norms with their fashion and free behaviour); Bootlegger’s Blush (so-called as they used to hide liquor in their boots); Peaching The Bulls (a term used for calling the police in covert language); Bearcat’s Margarita and Cherry Temptress (slang terms for feisty and fiery women); Speakeasy Sazerac; The Ward’s Whoopee (a secret knock or muttered password); Sheba On The Spice Road (a lady who was the epitome of 1920s glamour); The Stormy Jake Walk (a drunken stumble); and Old Fashioned Mrs Grundy (the nickname for prudes who denounced the ritz and glitz and Speakeasy establishments.

Visit: https://hush-bar.co.uk/

Here is one of the bar’s exclusive recipes to try at home. . .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hush Bar, Leamington

Dewdropper’s Java: (Named after a cup of coffee that would entice them from their slumber the night after a Speakeasy.)

Ingredients:

50ml Biscoff spread fat washed vodka

15ml tosolini expré coffee liqueur

Dewdropper's Java

10ml homemade cinnamon and Madagascan vanilla syrup

50ml cold brewed coffee (crazy goat beans)

Aztec chocolate bitters

Method:

First fat wash the vodka. Pour a whole bottle of vodka into a vacuum sealer bag (we use Moonshine vodka) and add 100g Biscoff spread.

Vacuum seal the bag and put it into the water bath at 73 degrees for 3 hours.

Then put it into an ice bath until cool.

Once cooled, place the bag into the freezer. This will help to separate the vodka and the fats in the Biscoff spread as the fats will freeze and the vodka will stay liquid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then filter the vodka through a coffee filter. Do this twice. Then you are left with a cinnamon coloured vodka that tastes like Biscoff and has a smoother texture.

Make a cinnamon and Madagascan vanilla syrup for this drink by combining 500g Demerara Sugar and 300ml boiling water, and stir until the sugar is melted.

Add 1 heaped barspoon of cinnamon and 2 whole vanilla pod halved and sliced. Pour the syrup into a vacuum sealer bag, seal it and place it into the water bath for 2 hours at 75 degrees.

Afterwards chill the bag of syrup in an ice bath, decant and blend the syrup.

Now we have everything we need to make the cocktail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We add the Biscoff vodka, the coffee liqueur, cinnamon and vanilla syrup, cold brewed coffee and chocolate bitters to a Boston shaker. Shake with ice, then double strain and shake again.

Pour into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a cinnamon swirl and sprinkle some Biscoff crumbs at the centre.