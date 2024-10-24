Diwali recipe: Light up your tummy with this traditional curry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The festival of Diwali is coming up on 1 November, celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains around the world. What’s the best way to warm yourself up after having fun at the Rugby town centre Festival of Lights? Going home to enjoy a traditional Diwali curry for your dinner.

To help everyone mark the festival that celebrates the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance, Harishankar - who is the chef patron of contemporary Indian restaurant The Old Lion at Harborough Magna - shares the recipe for a curry that his mother makes every Diwali.

He said: “Diwali traditions are different in every home, but this particular curry reminds me of the celebrations because it’s one of the dishes my mum makes every year. It’s not too difficult and it can be made a day or two before. After being outside watching a light parade or fireworks, you can quickly reheat it and cook some rice to get warmed up.”

Rugby’s Diwali Festival of Lights is set to take place on Sunday 27 October in the town centre from 12 noon to 6pm, with music, dance, food, stalls, festive lighting, family entertainment and a lantern parade.

Diwali Lamb Curry

This annual community festival, organised by Rugby Indian Communities with support from Rugby First and Rugby Borough Council, is now in its second year.

Diwali Lamb Curry – serves 4

Ingredients

COCONUT PASTE

100g grated coconut

1/2 tsp fennel seed

1tsp black peppercorn

5 dried red chillis

75ml water

REMAINING INGREDIENTS

1kg lamb cubes (with bones for extra flavour)

500g thinly sliced onion (approximately 5)

200g thinly sliced tomatoes

75g ginger and garlic paste

200ml oil

5-6 curry leaves

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

3 cardamom seeds

3 cloves

1/2 inch cinnamon stick

2 bay leaves

A sprig of finely chopped coriander leaves

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tablespoons coriander powder

1 tablespoon chilli powder (Kashmiri)

10g salt

50ml water – to de glaze the pan

1ltr water

Method of preparation

1. Grind all the ingredients from the coconut paste section into a fine paste

2. Heat the oil in a large deep saucepan

3. Add the curry leaves, mustard seeds, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon and the thinly sliced onions - fry them on a low heat until golden brown

3. Add the ginger and garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander powder and chilli powder – after 30 seconds add 50ml water and stir (de glazing)

4. Add the lamb cubes and salt - fry it in the mixture for 5 minutes, turning occasionally

5. Add 1 litre of water and cook (still on a low heat) for 30 to 45 minutes until the meat is tender

6. Add the tomatoes and the coconut paste and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes

7. Check the salt and spice levels to taste and serve with a garnish of chopped coriander and with rice or Indian breads

For those who want to go out to enjoy a curry, The Old Lion in Harborough Magna has a wide selection and on the menu is a Diwali Special Kozhi Kari; a curry traditionally cooked for the festival containing a chicken leg quarter, coconut and curry leaves.

Harishankar also owns The George in Kilsby runs curry club nights on Wednesdays and the new Autumn/Winter menu, which begins on Monday 28 October has a new curry section.