Doors open for delicious Indian dishes at The Old Lion near Rugby
Chef patron, Harishankar – who also owns The George at Kilsby – wanted to thank The Old Lion’s first customers for their fantastic feedback: “It has been a great first couple of days and the positive response to the food has been quite overwhelming. Naturally we’ve all been anxious to hear what people think, so thank you to all those people who have said lovely things about the space and the modern menu.”
The Old Lion at Harborough Magna is three miles northwest of Rugby. To celebrate its launch, the village restaurant pub will be applying a 25 per cent discount on all food and wine until Tuesday, October 1.
On weekdays, the bar will be open from 4pm to 10pm and the restaurant will take orders between 5.30pm and 9.30pm.
Food will be served from 12 midday to 9.30pm on Saturdays and customers will also be able to enjoy live music. Sunday’s menu – also served from 12 midday to 9.30pm – sees the addition of a traditional roast dinner, which is a popular feature at The George at Kilsby that customers return for time and again.
