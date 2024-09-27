Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The newly renovated pub restaurant The Old Lion at Harborough Magna opened its doors on Wednesday following the big reveal of its contemporary Indian menu, which also features pub classics and pizza.

Chef patron, Harishankar – who also owns The George at Kilsby – wanted to thank The Old Lion’s first customers for their fantastic feedback: “It has been a great first couple of days and the positive response to the food has been quite overwhelming. Naturally we’ve all been anxious to hear what people think, so thank you to all those people who have said lovely things about the space and the modern menu.”

The Old Lion at Harborough Magna is three miles northwest of Rugby. To celebrate its launch, the village restaurant pub will be applying a 25 per cent discount on all food and wine until Tuesday, October 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People should visit our website to view the menu and reserve a table.

The newly refurbished bar area at Old Lion at Harborough Magna,

On weekdays, the bar will be open from 4pm to 10pm and the restaurant will take orders between 5.30pm and 9.30pm.

Food will be served from 12 midday to 9.30pm on Saturdays and customers will also be able to enjoy live music. Sunday’s menu – also served from 12 midday to 9.30pm – sees the addition of a traditional roast dinner, which is a popular feature at The George at Kilsby that customers return for time and again.