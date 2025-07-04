Dreaded zero ratings appear in latest food hygiene ratings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

The dreaded zero rating makes an unwanted appearance in the latest food hygiene ratings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the good news is that once again there are plenty of five-star ratings.

The Food Standard Agency ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Warwick District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Here are the latest results, in order of the best ratings:

The good news is that once again there are plenty of five-star ratings.

Rated 5: Moorings at Myton at The Moorings, Myton Road, Leamington; rated on May 13

Rated 5: The Boot Inn at Old Warwick Road, Lapworth; rated on May 12

Rated 5: Newbold Comyn Arms at Newbold Terrace East, Leamington; rated on May 8

Rated 5: Jam Jam Boomerang at Woodhams Road, Baginton; rated on May 1

Rated 5: Whittle’s at Binswood at Whittles Restaurant And Bistro Binswood Hall, Binswood Avenue, Leamington; rated on April 29

Rated 5: Royal British Legion Club at Kimberley Road, Baginton; rated on May 13

Rated 5: Sushi Gourmet at Sainsburys Supermarket Leamington Shopping Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on May 7

Rated 5: The Larder at Pump Rooms Cafe at Cafeteria Pump Rooms, Parade, Leamington; rated on May 22

Rated 5: Globe at The Globe Hotel, 10 Theatre Street, Warwick; rated on May 21

Rated 5: Sabai Sabai Restaurant & Bar at 41-43 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on May 15

Rated 5: Olive Catering at Kantar, Olympus Avenue, Tachbrook Park; rated on May 14

Rated 5: Swirls in the Park at Cafeteria Victoria Park, Archery Road, Leamington; rated on May 13

Rated 5: TNS Catering Management Ltd @ Wright Hassall LLP at Wright Hassall Llp, Olympus Avenue, Tachbrook Park; rated on May 9

Rated 5: Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana – Leamington Spa at 108 Parade, Leamington; rated on May 8

Rated 5: Oodles Wok at 112 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on May 22

Rated 5: Five Rivers, at 20-22 Victoria Terrace, Leamington; rated on April 24.

Rated 5: Bebas at 39 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on May 28

Rated 5: The Eagle, at 3 The Holloway, Warwick; rated on May 23.

Rated 5: Whitemoor's at 74 Whitemoor Road, Kenilworth; rated on May 23

Rated 5: Builders Arms at The Builders Arms, 38 Lansdowne Street, Leamington; rated on June 3

Rated 5: Mavi at Simply Simpsons, 101-103 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on June 5

Rated 5: Three Horseshoes at Spring Hill, Bubbenhall; rated on June 11

Rated 5: The Drawing Board at Newbold Bar And Brasserie, 18 Newbold Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 10

Rated 5: Entrust Care Partnership at The Open Door Cafe at Shop 3, Slade Hill, Hampton Magna; rated on June 24

Rated 5: Cafe 81 at 81 Home Farm Crescent, Whitnash; rated on June 12

Rated 5: Thomas James Hotel at 45-47 Bath Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 24

Rated 4: Yum Yum Vietnamese Kitchen at 45 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on May 8

Rated 4: Halikarnas at 55 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on May 8

Rated 4: Libertine Burger, at 97 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on on May 22.

Rated 4: Hill Top Farm Shop and Cafe, Fosse Way, Hunningham; rated on May 28.

Rated 4: The Falcon at Hatton, Birmingham Road, Haseley; rated on May 27.

Rated 4: Clarendon Arms at The Clarendon Arms, 44 Castle Hill, Kenilworth; rated on May 15

Rated 3: Pizza World at 3 St Johns, Coten End, Warwick; rated on May 29 the business did receive a zero star on April 15 but has since gained a three star after the inspection on May 29

Rated 3: Paw Paw Leamington Spa, at Unit 3, Cressida Close, Heathcote; rated on April 16.

Rated 2: Kenilworth Rugby Football Club, at Glasshouse Lane, Kenilworth; rated on May 1

Rated 0: Himalayan Restaurant & Bar at 58 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on May 8

Rated 0: Tear-A-Byte at 2 High Street, Leamington; rated on May 8