Mars has unveiled a brand-new Easter egg range

The range includes Malteser Truffles Giant Egg, Milky Way Medium Egg and more

Mini Eggs versions of M&M’s and Minstrels have also been launched

Easter is fast approaching, and we may be stocking up on eggs to give to our loved ones.

It is now a cultural tradition to gift chocolate eggs to one another on Easter Sunday, and there are so many different brands to choose from.

One of the biggest companies in the chocolate industry, Mars Wrigley have unveiled brand-new Easter ranges for 2025.

Here is every brand-new Easter product from Mars Wrigley for 2025:

Maltesers Popcorn Bunny

M&M’s Crispy Bunny

M&M’s Choco Mini Eggs

Galaxy Minstrels Mini Eggs

M&M’s Mini Medium Egg

M&M’s Crispy Bunny Large Egg

Maltesers White Mini Bunnies Medium

Milky Way Large Egg

Snickers Extra Large Egg

Maltesers Truffles Giant Egg

Galaxy Ripple Giant Egg

Easter Sunday will be held on Sunday April 20, 2025. The products above are stocked across UK supermarkets including Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and more.