Do you enjoy an afternoon refreshing tea with friends or family? Well this Christmas you can enjoy not only a warming brew but also a range of tasty treats to tantalise your tastebuds.

Enjoy an afternoon tea at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Theatre Royal Drury Lane is launching a new Christmas Afternoon Tea this winter to tempt your tastebuds and to give you a refreshing Christmas experience..

Christmas Afternoon Tea at The Lane

Advertisement

Priced at £49.

Theatre Royal Drury Lane invites you for afternoon tea

Advertisement

Celebrate with your friends or family and get into the festive spirit at Theatre Royal Drury Lane with a new Christmas Afternoon Tea. Located in the opulent surroundings of The Lane’s Grand Saloon, the Christmas themed Afternoon Tea menu includes a generous array of savoury bites and sweet cakes by London based baker, Lily Vanilli. It will feature a cranberry enriched Sausage Roll and a cranberry filled minced pie. A delicious Gingerbread Spiced Sticky Toffee Pudding will be accompanied with Custard and topped with Salted Caramel Popcorn. In addition, the chocolate cake will be decorated with piped wreaths and strings of Christmas lights, topped with a gingerbread star.

The Christmas Afternoon Tea is priced at £49 per person and available up to December 31.

Advertisement

Christmas Gifts at The Lane

Afternoon Tea Gift Vouchers - available to buy online

Advertisement

Enjoy afternoon tea in the beautiful surroundings of Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The perfect present experience - treat your loved ones with a Regency Afternoon Tea experience this Christmas . Situated in The Grand Saloon at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the menu includes a generous array of both savoury bites and delicious cakes by renowned London-based baker, Lily Vanilli.

Advertisement

Priced at £49.

Cheeseboard (Limited edition Theatre Royal Drury Lane cheeseboard made of stage floorboards) – available to buy at The Lane

Advertisement

Own a part of theatre history!

Theatre Royal Drury Lane is the oldest theatre that is still on the same site in the world. In 2019, the one hundred and one year old stage floor was taken up to enable the latest technology to be incorporated into the newly restored theatre stage as part of the £60 million restoration project. However, the stage that had been there for all those years did not go to waste. Instead, it has been made into limited edition cheeseboards. Perfect for theatre and cheese lovers.

Advertisement

Full information on the history of The Lane’s famous stage and transformation to cheeseboard can be found here

Priced at £55.

Advertisement

Kit & Willow Kemp Crockery - available to buy at The Lane

Used in the Grand Saloon for Afternoon Tea Kit, Christmas is the perfect opportunity to gift some crockery by renowned British interior designers (and mother and daughter team)Kit and Willow Kemp. Named ‘The Mythical Characters’, the collection celebrates the rich history of the theatre, with a bespoke tea service fit for royalty. Exclusively created for The Lane, The Mythical Characters that adorn the china and linen table napkins were taken from illustrations of costume designs created for ballets, pantomimes, comic operas and Edwardian musical comedies. For anyone who would like, each item is available to purchase from The Lane’s shop.

Advertisement