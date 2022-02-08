With that in mind, here are a few of the special offerings out there for this February 14.

Why not home bake a patisserie chef-level dessert for the one you love, or gift a Mon Dessert kit. There are hand-crafted heart-shaped chocolates, heart-shaped chocolate tarts and raspberry and rose doughnut kits among others.

Ingredients come pre-weighed and with tools, recipe cards and videos to create something memorable. Visit www.mondessert.com

Gifts with an appealing sweetness - become a patisserie chef with Mon Dessert.

For a tempting tipple try Bullards contemporary full bodied fresh and fruity strawberry and black pepper gin or Bullards Valentine’s Cocktail pomegranate and basil spritzer.

Find the recipe and much more at: https://bullardsspirits.co.uk/ site.

How about Mai Dim Sum’s limited edition Valentine’s Box - a dim sum date box for two.

It includes delicacies from rose leaf or custard bao to delectable dumplings. It’s £45.00 and you can pre-order through the Mai Dim Sum website.

Fabulous for flapjack lovers - a Yorkshire Flapjack’s Custom Mixed Hamper

The Bottled Baking Co have created a date night box for £25.00 from https://bottledbaking.co.uk/products/anniversary-date-night-bundle site.

And there are more fantastic ideas from www.sweetcakeything.co.uk site.

There’s even a Yorkshire Flapjack’s Custom Mixed Hamper to order from https://www.yorkshireflapjack.co.uk/product/create-your-own-mixed-box/#configuration link. Meanwhile, www.hampers.com have a brand-new Valentine’s Day range of luxury food and drink hampers for men and women, including breakfast hampers. Try www.hampers.com/valentines-breakfast-hamper-for-two site.

French artisan bakery and patisserie PAUL Bakery has a selection of lovingly crafted goods this February.

Bullards have a whole range(top), including a Valentine's cocktail.

Say “I love you” in the sweetest way possible with the Sweetest Love Box (£29.95) including four stunning heart-shaped cakes.

They are generously packaged alongside a box of 12 PAUL mini macarons. Pre-order online via www.paul-uk.com site. Or find more to amore at Carluccio’s of London with a selection of new seasonal dishes celebrating flavours, textures and vibrant colours of beetroot, artichoke and blood orange.

The latest menu takes your taste buds on a viaggio del gusto. Start with saporito blood orange and mozzarella bruschetta (£7.25) served with radicchio, fresh blood orange segments and mozzarella topped with hazelnuts, capers and chilli on toasted ciabatta, with drizzle of basil oil.

After your choice of a delicious main, finish in style with the blood orange panna cotta (£7.25).

