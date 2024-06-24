Fish and chip shop in Rugby hit with zero rating in latest food hygiene scores

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There's good news and bad news in the latest food hygiene ratings.

After being given a one-star rating back in March, Barnacles Restaurant has now scored a five-star rating - the highest rating - when inspectors returned on June 12.

But here's the bad news - Village Fish Bar in Bilton scored a zero rating.

There were only four recent inspections - here are the latest scores:

