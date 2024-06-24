Fish and chip shop in Rugby hit with zero rating in latest food hygiene scores
There's good news and bad news in the latest food hygiene ratings.
After being given a one-star rating back in March, Barnacles Restaurant has now scored a five-star rating - the highest rating - when inspectors returned on June 12.
But here's the bad news - Village Fish Bar in Bilton scored a zero rating.
There were only four recent inspections - here are the latest scores:
- Rated 5: Barnacles Restaurant, near Hinckley, rated on June 12.
- Rated 4: The Town and County Club, at 12 Henry Street, Rugby; rated on May 10.
- Rated 3: Brews & Bites Bistro Limited, at 1 Chestnut House, 32 North Street, Rugby; rated on May 17.
- Rated 0: And Village Fish Bar, at 41 The Green, Bilton, Rugby; rated on May 17.