Five-minute Mother's Day recipe: Molly Ollys Pink Gin with summer berries

Molly Ollys founder Rachel Ollerenshaw on the set of Bia's Kitchen Show with Bianca Rodrigues-Perry.

Warwickshire charity Molly Ollys has teamed up with Bia’s Kitchen Show to create this special recipe for Mother’s Day using their own Pink Gin!

Brazilian-born Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is a talented self-taught chef and foodie from Leamington Spa. She is also the face of Bia’s Kitchen Show, being streamed to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook. The show, last year, aims to champion local independent businesses with many restaurateurs and chefs taking guest spots.

All the recipes featured on the show also form a new book, ‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cook Book – The Culinary Journey of Gratitude’ available from Amazon or

visit Bia’s Kitchen Show here: https://buy.stripe.com/8wM4h14gw55m1qM9AD

Molly Ollys Pink Gin with Summer Berries was one of the recipes on the Mother's Day show.

The small-batch 40% volume premium pink gin has notes of raspberries, blackberries and Mediterranean citrus. Nothing artificial has gone into this handcrafted small batch gin, proudly distilled and bottled at the Shakespeare Distillery, in Stratford-upon-Avon.

After distillation fresh raspberries are steeped in the gin for just under a month to produce a deliciously sweet citrus and fruit recipe.

The gin comes supplied in a 50cl bottle with a Molly Ollys gift label which can be personalised. To prolong the pink hue, store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.

Warwick-based Molly Ollys works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing. As well as providing more than 4,300 wishes to date, they donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

Molly Ollys Pink Gin

To purchase the Pink Gin for £35 from their shop visit: https://mollyolly.co.uk/shop/

RECIPE

Molly Ollys Pink Gin With Summer Berries

1 glass filled with ice cubes

2 tablespoons of frozen berries (raspberries, blueberries, blackberries) Incorporating frozen berries adds freshness and sweetness.

30 ml (1 ounce) Gin

90 ml (3 ounces) Tonic

1 fresh strawberry for glass garnish

Optional: Add some fresh mint

Best enjoyed immediately