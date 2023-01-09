Register
Five new food hygiene scores released since start of 2023 following inspections in Warwick district cafes, pubs and restaurants

Five new food hygiene scores have been released since the start of 2023 following recent inspections in the Warwick district.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
5 minutes ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 5:37pm

Inspectors have publish the following results after visiting the premises over November and December:

- Oxford Cafe, 21 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington was given a five-out-of-five score after assessment on December 21

- The Greyhound pub, 35 Kennedy Square, Leamington was given a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating. after assessment on November 30.

- Radford Semele Sports & Social Club, Lewis Road, Radford Semele, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 29.

- The Boot Inn, Old Warwick Road, Lapworth, was given a score of four on November 29.

- Kenilworth Abbey Club, 4 Abbey Hill, Kenilworth was given four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on November 28.

It means that of the Warwick district's 345 places with ratings, 305 (88 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

