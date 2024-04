Five star ratings handed out to eateries in Rugby - but one place gets the dreaded zero rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest food hygiene ratings have been handed out to cafes, pubs, takeaways and restaurants in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

The good news, once again, is that the majority received the highest score - five out of five.

But one place received the dreaded zero rating - and four places got just one star.

Here are the latest ratings in order of highest to lowest:

• Rated 5: Subway, 13 Clifton Road, Rugby; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Greggs, Moto Hospitality Ltd, New Ash Tree Farm, Leicester Road, Rugby; rated on January 8

• Rated 5: Shine A Light Cancer Support Centre at 1 Manning Walk The Clock Tower, Rugby; rated on March 5

• Rated 5: Sodexo @ Newbold Revel, Stretton-Under-Fosse; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: London Calling at 11-13 Castle Street, Rugby; rated on February 29

• Rated 5: Draycote Water Sailing Club at Kites Hardwick; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Dunchurch Park Hotel and Conference Centre, Dunchurch; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Kanko Coffee & Lounge at 41 Clifton Road, Rugby; rated on February 18

• Rated 5: The Hideout at 6 Churchside Arcade 20 Little Church Street, Rugby; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Jigsaw Catering at Cemex Uk Lawford Road, New Bilton, Rugby; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: STEKI 36 LTD at 36 High Street, Rugby; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: Greggs, Leicester Road, Elliotts Field Shopping Centre, Rugby; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Sergeants & WO's Mess at Gamecock Barracks, Bazzard Road, Bramcote; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee, at Moto Hospitality Ltd. J1, New Ash Tree Farm, Leicester Road Rugby; rated on February 5

• Rated 5: Springfield Farm at Springfield Farm Hill Road, Grandborough; rated on February 5

• Rated 5: Costa at Next, Unit B4, Elliots Field Retail Park, Rugby; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: McDonald's at Unit 11 Junction One Leicester Road, Rugby; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: Nando's at Unit C1 Elliotts Field Shopping Centre, Leicester Road, Rugby; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: Costa Coffe at Unit 10 21 Chapel Street, Rugby; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: Get Golfing CIO at Flat Ansty Golf Club Brinklow Road, Ansty; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: Laurentian Sports Club at Lime Tree Avenue, Bilton, Rugby; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: St Andrews Rugby Football Club, Ashlawn Road, Rugby; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Bell & Barge Harvester, Brownsover Road, Brownsover, Rugby; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Bell Inn, High Street, Hillmorton, Rugby; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Rose And Crown at 28 Main Street, Wolston; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: The Grange Bowls Club at C/O Tennant Close, Off Stanley Road, Hillmorton; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: BAR8 at 2 Bank Street, Rugby; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Hillmorton Ex-Servicemens Club, High Street, Hillmorton, Rugby; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Newbold Crown at 2 Main Street, Newbold, Rugby; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Quigleys Bar & On The Rocks Restaurant at 22 Albert Street, Rugby; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Super Wok at 67b Overslade Lane, Rugby; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Bill's Deli at 14 Main Street, Wolston; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Fish Plus at 153 Bilton Road, New Bilton, Rugby; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Four Seasons at 229b Lower Hillmorton Road, Rugby; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Granny's Pies Ltd at 13 The Green, Bilton, Rugby; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: Indian Queen Takeaway at 149a Bilton Road, Bilton, Rugby; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Hillmorton Fish Saloon at 68 Featherbed Lane, Hillmorton, Rugby; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Wildas at 258 Hillmorton Road, Rugby; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Fishsmiths at 15 Main Street, Newbold, Rugby; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Top Chef at 125 Abbey Street, Rugby; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: De' Raj at Unit 4 Hollowell Way, Brownsover, Rugby; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizzas at Unit 2 Junction One Leicester Road, Rugby; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizzas at 18 North Street, Rugby; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at 63 Church Street, Rugby; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: Rojinmexin Takeaway at 114 Hillmorton Road, Rugby; rated on December 21

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit A Junction One, Leicester Road, Rugby; rated on December 6

• Rated 5: Subway at 6 Central Park Local Centre, Bryant Road, Rugby; rated on December 1

• Rated 4: Bulls Head, Church Hill, Wolvey; rated on January 26

• Rated 4: Pesto At The Axe And Compass at Fiveways House Gipsy Lane, Wolvey; rated on February 11

• Rated 4: Express Grill at 69 Overslade Lane, Rugby; rated on February 24

• Rated 4: Evsy's Kitchen, a takeaway at CV21; rated on February 27

• Rated 4: Egg Free Cake Box at Unit 9a Swan Centre, Chapel Street, Rugby; rated on February 2

• Rated 4: Pump Action Pub Company at 29 Sheep Street, Rugby; rated on February 13

• Rated 4: Stag & Pheasant, School Street, Hillmorton, Rugby; rated on February 13

• Rated 4: Warwickshire Wildlife Trust Limited, at Brandon Marsh Nature Centre Brandon Lane, Brandon; rated on February 14.

• Rated 4: Cafe Coco at 44 Chapel Street, Rugby; rated on January 30

• Rated 4: KFC Drive Thru at Unit 10 Junction One Leicester Road, Rugby; rated on January 27

• Rated 3: My Big Mo’s,136 Railway Terrace, Rugby; rated on January 26

• Rated 3: Lawford Arms at 13 Main Street, Long Lawford; rated on February 22

• Rated 3: Curry Cottage at 23 The Green, Bilton, Rugby; rated on February 25

• Rated 3: Ocean City Chinese takeaway at 41 Cymbeline Way, Bilton, Rugby; rated on February 23

• Rated 3: Salt delish, at 165 Murray Road, Rugby; rated on February 27

• Rated 3: Waves Fish and Chips at Unit 4 Heritage Close, Cawston, Rugby; rated on February 6

• Rated 3: Yum Yum at 26 Church Street, Rugby; rated on January 26

• Rated 3: The Rugby Hotel at Sheep Street, Rugby; rated on February 13

• Rated 3: Oscars Catering, at 74-88 Somers Road, New Bilton, Rugby; rated on February 14.

• Rated 3: The Bulls Head Brinklow at 9 Coventry Road, Brinklow; rated on February 15

• Rated 2: Umai Pan Asian, 32 Sheep Street, Rugby; rated on January 25

• Rated 2: Don’t Tell Mum at Unit 9a Swan Centre, Chapel Street, Rugby; rated on February 2

• Rated 1: B1 Food&Coffee, at Unit 1 Evri Rugby Distribution Hub, Over View Way, Rugby; rated on February 18

• Rated 1: China Garden at 120 Hollowell Way, Brownsover, Rugby; rated on February 10

• Rated 1: Sushi Daily at 12 Chapel Street, Rugby; rated on February 6

• Rated 1: Plant Me at 109 Albert Street, Rugby; rated on February 12