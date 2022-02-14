Food and drink review: Carluccio's in Leamington's Valentine's Day offering

The special dishes at Carluccio's available to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Carluccio's in Leamington is promising customers that there's "more to amore" about its menu around Valentine's Day this year.

On top of its normal menu the Italian restaurant in Satchwelll Court offering a choice of special dishes for a limited time to mark the occasion - these are blood orange and mozzarella bruschetta for a starter, lemon chicken and artichoke risotto, and trio verdura lasagne as mains and blood orange panna cotta for desert.

My partner found the lemon chicken she chose to be very tasty with a mix of subtle flavours which complimented each other - well worth a try.

Carluccio's in Leamington at night

To start the meal we shared a garlic focaccia and I liked its savoury saltiness but also that it was light and fluffy so as to leave plenty of room for the full three courses.

For a starter dish, my partner had the prawns marinara - this was served with a generous slice of focaccia which combined well with the sauce and succulence of the dish.

I had the Calamari Fritti, which was light and crispy with the lemon mayonnaise being the ideal accompaniment.

With my partner choosing the aforementioned risotto I too decided to go for a non-pasta dish and had the Chicken Saltimbocca - a juicy and hearty dish

The blood orange and mozzarella bruschetta- available as part of the More to Amore special's menu at Carluccio's.

Feeling quite full from our bread, starters and mains we both choose smaller treats for desert which both came with our choice of coffee, which Carluccio's always does well

I had the wonderful sweet, rich and nutty cannoli while my partner had a selection of truffles from the shop's deli - which is also a great place to get a last-minute Valentine's gift for a loved one.

It is true that there is now 'more to amore' at Carluccio's in Leamington around Valentine's Day.

But, judging by my visit there, there was plenty to love about the food there at any time of the year anyway.

The lemon and artichoke - a special dish to celebrate Valentine's Day at Carluccio's.

To book a table for your Valentine's Day meal or to view the menu visit www.carluccios.com

The trio verdura lasagne - a special dish to celebrate Valentine's Day at Carluccio's.