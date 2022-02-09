Food and drink review: Revive in Warwick offers a vibrant way to enjoy an evening out as we continue to recover from lockdown

Revive in Warwick, photo by Loz Moore Photgraphy.

The best word to describe the atmosphere and food at Revive in Warwick is 'vibrant'.

My partner and I visited the café bar on a Friday evening and it struck us as a great place to either start an evening or, indeed, to spend an entire night.

We were there mainly for a meal for two, with the Smith Street venue - which opened only six months ago - keen to showcase the talents of its new executive chef Catalino Bernal, formerly of the Pickled Crab nearby.

Catalino Bernal, the new executive chef at Revive in Warwick.

Catalino's flair was clear to see and taste in the dishes we tried.

For my starter I had crispy duck salad and it was rich and hearty but with a surprising heat and zing to it - the vermicelli on top providing a nice crunch too.

My partner chose the fennel and chilli crusted squid with pineapple and pomegranate salsa - it too had a nice heat to it and the salsa made it a nice combination.

Both dishes were beautifully presented and Catalino later told us that he was always open to altering any order to suit customer's needs in regard to how spicy they like their food.

Crispy Duck Salad at Revive in Warwick

For our mains, my partner chose Pan fried salmon fillet, with stir fried egg noodles, mixed peppers, bok choy, green beans and teriyaki sauce of the specials menu of some of Catakion's favourite dishes and, again, it was all the more flavoursome thanks to his added input.

I had the bbq ribs - a staple of many a pub's main menu but these had that added element of Asian vigor with the juicy Asian slaw and watermelon off setting lovely sauce covered met which just fell off the bone.

We finished our meal with a couple of cocktails and took in the surroundings of the venue, which has a pool table, table tennis table and darts board to hire, large screen and a stage for the regular music and comedy nights it puts on.

With its fantastic food offering, friendly and happening atmosphere and cool setup and décor, Revive is more than just a café and bar.

Fennel and chilli crusted squid with pineapple and pomegranate salsa at Revive in Warwick.

It's a welcoming place for people to come as we continue to bounce back from the restraints of lockdown.