Overall, the inspectors were happy with what they saw

Food hygiene inspectors have recently visited two pubs in Rugby - and were happy with what they saw.

They went to The Half Moon and The Holly Bush Inn, both in Lawford Road, on December 20.

The results from their visits have just been released - they both got four-out-of-five stars.

