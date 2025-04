Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest food hygiene ratings are available in the Warwick district, with an amazing 32 out of 33 businesses getting the highest mark - a five-star rating.

Only one missed out, with inspectors giving it a two-star score.

Here are the latest ratings (in order of rating):

Rated 5: Navigation Inn at Old Warwick Road, Lapworth; rated on September 6

Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Costa Ltd, 18 Royal Priors Lower Mall, Leamington; rated on September 5

Rated 5: Gourmet Burger Kitchen at Livery Street, Leamington; rated on September 5

Rated 5: T(n)S Catering Management Ltd at Volvo at Volvo Trucks (Gb) Ltd, Wedgnock Lane, Warwick; rated on September 5

Rated 5: Papa John's Pizza at 49 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on September 3

Rated 5: Warwick Tearooms Ltd at Cafeteria St Nicholas Park, Banbury Road, Warwick; rated on August 27

Rated 5: Nando's at 17-19 Livery Street, Leamington; rated on September 19

Rated 5: Cafe Nova at Tata Technologies Europe Ltd, Olympus Avenue, Tachbrook Park; rated on September 18

Rated 5: The Leopard Spots at 115 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on September 18

Rated 5: Wilson Vale Catering at NFU at National Farmers Union, National Agricultural Centre, Stoneleigh; rated on September 18

Rated 5: Durham Ox at 111 Shrewley Common, Shrewley; rated on September 10

Rated 5: Cape of Good Hope at Cape Of Good Hope, 66 Lower Cape, The Cape; rated on September 17

Rated 5: St Johns Fish Bar at 31 St Johns, Coten End; rated on August 29

Rated 5: Classy Cafe at Cafe At Ground Floor East Stonecourt, Siskin Drive, Middlemarch Business Park; rated on September 25

Rated 5: Lola Provisions at 7 Augusta Place, Leamington; rated on September 25

Rated 5: 12th Street Burgers & Shakes at 77-79 Warwick St, Leamington; rated on September 24

Rated 5: Red Lion at Main Street, Hunningham; rated on September 23

Rated 5: Seedling Nursery at 14 Kenilworth Street, Leamington; rated on September 11

Rated 5: Tiltyard Public House at The Tiltyard, 25 Leyes Lane, Kenilworth; rated on September 10

Rated 5: TNS Catering Management at Uk Batteries Industrialisation Centre, Uk B I C; rated on October 3

Rated 5: Little Monkeys Funhouse at Cape Industrial Estate, Cattell Road, Cape Industrial Estate; rated on October 1

Rated 5: Herb at 14 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington; rated on September 26

Rated 5: Newbold Comyn Cafe at Leisure Centre Newbold Comyn, Newbold Terrace East, Leamington; rated on September 26

Rated 5: Baxter Storey at Severn Trent Water Finham at Sherbourne House Sewage Works, St Martins Road, Stoneleigh; rated on September 19

Rated 5: Granny Smiths at Smiths Nurseries, Stoneleigh Road, Baginton; rated on September 19

Rated 5: Zizzi at 29 The Square, Kenilworth; rated on August 5

Rated 5: Railway Inn at 12 Clemens Street, Leamington; rated on September 26

Rated 5: Subway at 19 St Johns, Warwick; rated on September 17

Rated 5: Caffe Nero PLC at 42 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on October 2

Rated 5: Costa at Next Retail Ltd Shires Retail Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on October 1

Rated 5: A La Cart The Cafe at Unit 10, Rigby Close, Heathcote Industrial Estate; rated on September 27

Rated 5: The Shire Grill / Taste Republic / Bossy Chicken / Smashburger at Grist Mill, Chesterton Drive, Leamington; rated on October 2

Rated 2: Hatton Adventure World at Hatton Craft Centre, Dark Lane, Hatton; rated on August 29