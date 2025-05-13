Food review: tapas is now on the menu at Bar + Block in Leamington

Tapas at Bar + Block, a Whitbread brand, photographed by Jamie Lau / Studio Lau.

I last reviewed Bar + Block’s Leamington branch in 2019 and at the time I said that it’s setting in a former bank was fitting because the steakhouse offered a a rich and plentiful dining experience.

Some six years later, the branch appears to still be going strong and is now offering a new Spanish inspired tapas option on its menu, which I was invited to come along and try.

Diners have a few options with this new part of the menu.

The first is to have three of the ten dishes on offer for £17 or four for £22 to share or as a starter before a main course.

Steak Churrasco, one of the new tapas dishes at Bar + Block. Credit: Jamie Lau/ Studio Lau.

My partner and I chose eight of the different dishes to share and found this substantial enough to serve as a main course in of itself.

The dishes include the classic Jambon Croquettes or Patatas Bravas with lemon aioli and Steak Churrasco served with pico de gallo.

There’s also the freshness of Pan Con Tomate and King Prawns Gambas Pil Pil with the flavours of garlic and chilli.

It’s a fine and varied mix of ‘surf and turf’ dishes with some other intersting options thrown in too.

Bar + Block in Leamington. Credit: https://www.instagram.com/tomjoyphoto

And sharing them adds to the fun and relaxtion of the experience, with the aim of giving diners that feeling of being on holiday or a ‘ Friday evening after work’ vibe as the weather gets warmer and sunnier.

Bar + Block already had a winning formula – good food, nice atmosphere and friendly service - which has had plenty of diners in Leamington coming in over the years.

This new tapas offering enhances that further.