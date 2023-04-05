Food review: The stylish new desi restaurant Karak Chaii in Leamington

We tried several dishes and drinks at the venue in the parade and found out how it has a wide variety of delicious treats to offer to both day time and evening customers.

Karak Chaii review photo. Picture supplied.

It’s not easy for restaurants to keep a steady flow of customers coming in throughout the daytime and evening.

Many rely heavily on their custom later in the day or at night time to thrive or stay afloat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But, having been invited to try various dishes and drinks at Karak Chaii, I can definitely say that the new desi restaurant has found a way to strike the right balance and cater to both crowds with a varied and delightful menu and a informal yet stylish decor and setup.

Karak Chaii review photo. Picture supplied.

Opened on the Parade in Leamington a few weeks ago by franchisee Josh Sandher, there’s already a buzz about Karak Chaii.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Josh, the son of Sunder Sandher who has run the successful One Stop in Tachbrook Road for decades, has obviously inherited his father’s businesses acumen and told me that Karak Chaii is part of a small chain which normally focuses on serving delicious Indian teas and coffees but that he wanted to add a more extensive food menu to his branch in his home town.

When I arrived at the venue last Friday there was a busy mix of families feasting, couples enjoying a full evening meal and people grabbing a light bite and a coffee.

Josh was proud to present various parts of the restaurant’s drinks and food offering to me including a gorgeously sweet Karak Cafee coffee, which he told me was a big attraction for customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karak Chaii review photo. Picture supplied.

Explaining to me that the menu worked in an ‘Indian street food tapas’ style, he also served me masala chips, two non-veg thallis (lamb rogan josh, saag chicken, chicken tikka masala, and keema mutter), chilli chicken, samosa Chaat, karachi bun kebab and chicken kebab roll.

Each dish was delicious and, with a quick glance at the menu, I saw are also reasonably priced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karak Chaii in Leamington works so well for all types of customers and, importantly, they get quality whether they are coming in for a hot drink to take away, a lunch or a full meal.

The restaurant is a fantastic new addition to the town.

Karak Chaii review photo. Picture supplied.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karak Chaii review photo. Picture supplied.