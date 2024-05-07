Former barmaid returns to run The White Lion in Stockingford following £230,000 upgrade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The investment is part of £2.48m Star Pubs has allotted to West Midlands pub investments this year creating 87 jobs in the region.

The White Lion will close at the end of service on 12th May for seven weeks while building work takes place to transform the tired looking pub into a top-quality community local offering sports, events and live entertainment. Four new jobs will be created on the back of the investment.

The interior is being reconfigured to increase seating by 38% to 87 and will consist of a lounge and a bar / dedicated sports area. A new state-of-the-art TV and sound system will be installed to create the best place to watch sports in the area.

A complete redecoration including refurbished furniture, new flooring, wall finishes and contemporary light fittings will result in a modern, warm and welcoming atmosphere. The toilets are also being upgraded to match the standard of the revamped interior.

Outside, the pub’s exterior is being given a facelift, repainted in pale grey with new black and white signage, lighting and new bench seats, parasols and planters. The large rear garden will have seating for over 100 making it an ideal place to enjoy a drink on warm days.

There will be drinks to suit all tastes including Amstel, Birra Moretti, Strongbow dark fruit, Guinness, premium spirits, ciders and wines, a selection of low and no options, and fresh coffee.

The latest dispense technology is being installed to improve the quality and consistency of draft beer and cider. The Smart Dispense System’s unique cooling technology and line insulation from keg to tap is 20% more energy efficient than standard systems, keeping cider and beer colder.

Other energy efficiency works will range from adding insulation and motion-sensor lighting to installing technology that will turn off drinks fridges when no movement is detected behind the bar and switch off cellar cooling equipment when the surrounding temperature is low enough.

In addition to showing live sports on Sky and TNT, Lucy’s plans for The White Lion are to host monthly quizzes and offer weekend entertainment such as karaoke, bands and Bonkers Bingo. She will also be hosting seasonal family days and charity fundraisers.

Pool and darts will be a feature at the pub with any existing teams welcome to continue playing as well as new teams accepted, if there aren’t any.

Lucy says: “My family used to drink at The White Lion and so I first visited it as a child. I then worked there for four years as a barmaid.

"I am thrilled to be returning now to run The White Lion as I love the community and the pub. When I heard of the plans for the refurbishment I leapt at the chance to take it on as I could see its potential.

“I am keen to give residents more reasons to visit The White Lion from the outset. There will be live entertainment on our opening weekend. I shall also be moving to the pub, making it my home, so I am very much looking forward to seeing familiar faces and welcoming new customers.”

Says Star Pubs Business Development Manager, Pete Reynolds: “We’re delighted that Lucy is taking on The White Lion. Prior to this move she was running a pub in Hinckley which she completely turned around.

