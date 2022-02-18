Four food vouchers worth a total of £200 will be hidden around Leamington

Four vouchers worth a total of £200 have been hidden around Leamington today (Friday) to celebrate the opening of a new restaurant in town.

Four vouchers worth a total of £200 will be hidden around Leamington on Monday (Feb 21) to celebrate the opening of a new restaurant in town.

Middletons Steakhouse & Grill opens its doors in Regent Court, Livery Street on Monday and is already fully booked for their soft launch - a period of 11 days.

And the management has put on a treasure hunt that will see four £50 gift cards placed in random locations around the town.

Clues will be given regarding their whereabouts on the steakhouse chain’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.

“We’ve been blown away by the response from the people of Leamington Spa and the nearby area,” said Stephen Hutton, managing director of Middletons Steakhouse & Grill.

“We can’t wait for Monday but want to keep the buzz and excitement about our arrival going so decided to put on a fun treasure hunt that will capture the imagination and give something else back to say thank you.”

The vouchers can be used for food and drink on any day of the week, and time, from March 4 and must be presented to staff before making an order.

The company’s restaurant, its ninth, can seat about 190 guests and has brought £500,000 investment and a mix of around 35 full and part-time jobs to Leamington.