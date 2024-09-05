Free red curry giveaway at Rosa's Thai Leamington Spa

On Thursday 19th September, Rosa's Thai - the popular Thai restaurant on The Parade - will give away free red curries to any guests dining at lunchtime.

From 12-3pm exclusively at Rosa's Thai Leamington Spa, guests can enjoy a signature chicken or tofu red curry on the house. This is available to pre-booked guests or walk-ins, and is completely free (no minimum spend required).

Rosa's Thai first opened in Spitalfields back in 2008, transporting co-founder Saiphin Moore's authentic Thai cooking from the East to the East End of London. With their uncompromising commitment to flavour, the dedicated teams at each site use the best of Thai produce, including curry pastes from a husband and wife team in the Huai Yod district and noodles from a 3rd generation family business.

Rosa's Thai opened in Leamington Spa in July 2023, offering vibrant Thai cooking, Bangkok cafe-inspired interiors and warm, friendly service.