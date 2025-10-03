Gallery: the pubs around Leamington named in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2026

The Guide is the definitive guidebook to pubs that serve great cask beer across the UK​, and uses an independent, volunteer-led selection process that makes it the authoritative and trusted voice of cask beer drinkers.

There are 900 new entries in the guide, showing that pubs are beating the odds to provide quality and choice despite tough economic conditions.

However, CAMRA warns the latest figures shows another drop in brewery numbers across the UK, almost all being smaller and independent operators, which the Campaign says are vital to consumer choice.

Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA Chairman, said: “This really is a make-or-break Budget for the Chancellor.

"It’s time for the Government to decide if they’re pro pubs and independent brewers, or if they are going to reign over the demise of the Great British Pub. Consumers want decisive action to get independent beers onto bars and allow pubs to thrive.

“Each edition of the Good Beer Guide is a collectible snapshot of beer and pub culture that year.

"This year’s Guide is a testament to the remarkable resilience of publicans, continuing to achieve excellence and choice for consumers despite a backdrop of sky-high tax bills and a lack of action from Government.

"The Chancellor needs to use the upcoming Budget to slash the tax burden on pubs, including VAT, duty and National Insurance contributions.”

To buy the guide visit https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025/

1 . 1: The Malt Shovel in Bubbenhall The Malt Shovel in Lower End, Bubbenhall, is a traditional 17-th century Grade II listed pub in the centre of the village. It's beers on tap include Church End Fallen Angel, Greene King Abbott, Sharp's Doom Bar and St Austell Tribute. Photo: Google Maps

2 . 2: The King's Head in Cubbington The King's Head in Church Hill, Cubbington, is an attractive village pub in the shadow of the nearby church dating back to the 1890s. The beers it serves include Green King Abbott, Oakham Citra, Wye Valley HPA and often Sharp's and St Austell. Photo: Google Maps

3 . 3: The Ale Rooms & Gin Bar in Kenilworth A light, welcoming and contemporary bar in a pleasant location opposite the town's clock tower. It often serves Silhill and Wye Valley beers. Photo: Google Maps

4 . 4: The Old Bakery in Kenilworth A small pub in a former bakery in Kenilworth's 'old town' close to the castle and Abbey Fields. It serves Wye Valley HPA and three changing beers which are sourced regionally. Photo: Google Maps