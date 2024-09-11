Get your glasses at the ready for the return of the annual Lutterworth Wine Fair next month

Image: Kelsey Knight/ Unsplash

The Lutterworth Wine Fair will be returning to town next month, offering a range of wines from around world.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which has been running for 14 years, will be held on Saturday October 5, from 11.30 to 5pm, at the Wycliffe Rooms in George Street.

For a £4 entry fee, visitors can sample wines from traditional producers, such as France, Spain, Italy, and Australia as well as lesser known regions such as Romania and Slovenia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for those with a taste for a different tipple, The Rugby Gin Company will also be attending along with local brewery Zero Six Brewery with a range of beers and ciders.

The tradition began in 2010, when the then town mayor, as part of his Mayor’s Appeal, contacted a local wine merchant about holding a wine tasting. The merchant suggested a wine fair instead, and so the annual Lutterworth Wine Fair was born.