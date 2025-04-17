Good Friday supermarket hours: When UK stores close and opening times

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 17th Apr 2025, 13:38 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 13:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Here is your guide to the supermarket opening hours on Good Friday 🛒
  • Good Friday takes place on Friday April 18
  • Supermarkets will be open at reduced hours during Easter
  • Smaller local stores may be open later

Good Friday takes place on Friday April 18 2025, and many of us will be celebrating the cultural holiday.

However we also may need to do a quick dash to the shops, whether it's for a food shop or last minute gifts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During Easter weekend, supermarkets will be operating reduced hours, with some even closing completely on certain days during Easter.

Join our NationalWorld Today newsletter - morning headlines in your email.

Here are the opening hours for the major UK supermarkets on Good Friday.

Asda

Asda will be open from 7am and will close at 10pm on Good Friday.

Morrisons

Morrisons will be open from 7am to 10pm on Good Friday.

Lidl

Lidl will be open from 8am to 10pm on Good Friday.

Aldi

Aldi will be open from 8am to 10pm on Good Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Good Friday supermarket hours: When UK stores close and opening timesGood Friday supermarket hours: When UK stores close and opening times
Good Friday supermarket hours: When UK stores close and opening times | Kwangmoozaa - stock.adobe.com

M&S Food

M&S Food will be open at the later time of 10am and will close at 6pm on Good Friday.

Waitrose

Waitrose will be open from 8am and will close at 8pm on Good Friday.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s will be open from 7am to 10pm on Good Friday.

Tesco

Tesco will be open from 6am to 10pm on Good Friday. Smaller Tesco Express stores may stay open later.

Co-op

Co-op will be open from 7am to 10pm on Good Friday.

If you have a food and drink story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:BoostSupermarketEaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice