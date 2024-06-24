Good news and bad news in the latest food hygiene scores for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There is good news and bad news in the latest food hygiene ratings for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.
The good news is that 34 of the 41 places inspected received the highest rating - a five-star score.
The bad news is that two places received low scores - and one and two star score respectively.Here are the latest ratings:
- Rated 5: The Virgins and Castle at The Virgins And Castle, 7 High Street, Kenilworth; rated on April 24
- Rated 5: Grounded Kitchen at Betting Shop, 96 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on April 18
- Rated 5: Talisman Theatre Company at Talisman Theatre, Barrow Road, Kenilworth; rated on May 3
- Rated 5: Full House Chinese Restaurant, 86 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on May 9.
- Rated 5: Subway, 37 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on January 16.
- Rated 5: Farmers Fayre Ltd at Ryton Pools at Woodlands, Ryton Road, Bubbenhall; rated on May 10
- Rated 5: Forget Me Not Cafe at 8 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington; rated on May 8
- Rated 5: OCS Food Co Ltd-Midcounties Co-operative at Warwick Technology Park, Warwick; rated on May 8
- Rated 5: Cafe at Market Hall at Warwick Museum, Market Place, Warwick; rated on May 7
- Rated 5: The Hide at Squab Hall Farm, Harbury Lane, Bishops Tachbrook; rated on May 17
- Rated 5: Kenilworth Castle ( English Heritage) at Castle Green, Kenilworth; rated on May 15
- Rated 5: Cafe Royal at 70-72 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 14
- Rated 5: Vaulted Hall Tea Rooms at Stoneleigh Abbey, Stoneleigh Abbey, Kenilworth; rated on May 14
- Rated 5: Just Inspire at Jephson Gardens at Cafeteria Jephson Gardens, Leamington; rated on May 9
- Rated 5: QR Cook at 37f Warwick St, Leamington; rated on May 17
- Rated 5: Savi's at 71 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on May 14
- Rated 5: Red Hot Mamma Pizzeria at 62 Market Place, Warwick; rated on May 30
- Rated 5: Hickory's Smokehouse at 216 Cromwell Lane, Burton Green; rated on May 29
- Rated 5: Old Mill at Old Mill Hotel, Mill Hill, Baginton; rated on May 29
- Rated 5: Oriental Star at 9 Parade, Leamington; rated on May 28
- Rated 5: Nana's Japanese Cafe at 31 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on May 16
- Rated 5: Radford Semele Sports & Social Club, Lewis Road, Radford Semele; rated on May 24
- Rated 5: Rowington Cricket Club at Cricket Ground, Rowington Green, Rowington; rated on May 23
- Rated 5: Savi's at 71 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on May 30
- Rated 5: Shawarma Grill at 8 Spencer Street, Leamington; rated on May 23
- Rated 5: Bunter's Snack Shop at 1 Church Walk, Leamington; rated on May 21
- Rated 5: Gather & Gather by CH & Co Catering Group Ltd at Kantar, Olympus Avenue, Tachbrook Park; rated on June 5
- Rated 5: Westbury Lunches at Westbury Centre, Westlea Road, Leamington; rated on June 4
- Rated 5: Zizzi at 85-87 Parade, Leamington; rated on May 30
- Rated 5: Sandwich Shop - Warwick at The Old Iron Yard, Warwick; rated on May 24
- Rated 5: McDonald's, Emscote Road, Warwick; rated on June 11
- Rated 5: Been Bar Restaurant at 11 Euston Place, Leamington; rated on June 5
- Rated 5: Costa at 40 Market Place, Warwick; rated on June 5
- Rated 5: Globe restaurant at The Globe Hotel, 10 Theatre Street, Warwick; rated on June 13.
- Rated 4: Oak House Sports and Social Club at 87 Upper Holly Walk, Leamington; rated on April 17
- Rated 4: Copacabana, at Glasshouse, 38 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on April 26.
- Rated 4: Gusto Ricco, at 65 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on May 1.
- Rated 4: Procaffeinate, at 66 Clemens Street, Leamington; rated on May 8.
- Rated 4: Creme de la creme at Lk Bennett, 22-24 Livery Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 9
- Rated 2: Castle Kebab, Saltisford, Warwick; rated on May 10.
- Rated 1: TearAByte, at 2 High Street, Leamington; rated on May 16.