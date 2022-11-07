Good news for diners – 13 venues get top hygiene scores in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to places in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.
Fourteen pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways have been given 'stars' by the Food Standards Agency - with 13 of them achieving the highest mark.
The following places were rated 'five star' - the top award:
• Rated 5: Jephson's Brasserie at Cafeteria Jephson Gardens; rated on November 2
• Rated 5: Costa at Next Retail Ltd Shires Retail Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: Royal Horse at Poseidon Way, Warwick; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: UBT (EU) Ltd at Exchange Place, Poseidon Way, Warwick; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: Hatton Locks Cafe at Hatton Locks, Canal Lane, Hatton; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Joseph Arch at 7 Bridge Street, Barford; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: Ming Kee at 27 St Johns, Warwick; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Subway at 19 St Johns, Warwick; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: The Farthing Gallery and Tearoom at 15 High Street, Kenilworth; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: Saffron Gold at Westgate House, Market Street, Warwick; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Almanack at The Almanack, 89 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Copper Pot at 41-43 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Amante Del Cibo at 72 Whitemoor Road, Kenilworth; rated on October 19
One venue was rated two star:
• Rated 2: Pastelaria Portuguesa at 57 Coten End, Warwick; rated on September 29