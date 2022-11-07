Fourteen pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways have been given 'stars' by the Food Standards Agency - with 13 of them achieving the highest mark.

The following places were rated 'five star' - the top award:

• Rated 5: Jephson's Brasserie at Cafeteria Jephson Gardens; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: Costa at Next Retail Ltd Shires Retail Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Royal Horse at Poseidon Way, Warwick; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: UBT (EU) Ltd at Exchange Place, Poseidon Way, Warwick; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Hatton Locks Cafe at Hatton Locks, Canal Lane, Hatton; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Joseph Arch at 7 Bridge Street, Barford; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Ming Kee at 27 St Johns, Warwick; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Subway at 19 St Johns, Warwick; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: The Farthing Gallery and Tearoom at 15 High Street, Kenilworth; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Saffron Gold at Westgate House, Market Street, Warwick; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Almanack at The Almanack, 89 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Copper Pot at 41-43 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Amante Del Cibo at 72 Whitemoor Road, Kenilworth; rated on October 19

One venue was rated two star: