Good news in the latest food hygiene ratings in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

The latest food hygiene ratings have been handed out to cafes, pubs, takeaways and restaurants in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

The good news, once again, is that the vast majority received the highest score - five out of five.

But there two places that scored just two out of five.

Here are the latest ratings in order of highest to lowest:

• Rated 5: Christ Church at Gospel Hall, 2 Priory Terrace, Leamington; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Tasca Dali at 15 High Street, Warwick; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Aviary Cafe at Jephson Gardens, Parade, Leamington; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Nur Nur Paradise at 11 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Coffee Break at Coffee Shop, 12 Royal Priors Upper Mall, Leamington; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Spicy Bites at 14 Clemens Street, Leamington; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Nelson Club, Charles Street, Warwick; rated on February 29

• Rated 5: Happy Puccia Ltd at 61 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on March 7

• Rated 5: Benjamin Satchwell at 112-114 Parade, Leamington; rated on March 6

• Rated 5: Cottage Inn at The Cottage Inn, 36 Stoneleigh Road, Kenilworth; rated on March 5

• Rated 5: Elephant & Castle at Simple Simon, 105 Emscote Road, Warwick; rated on March 5

• Rated 5: GS Chicken and Chips at 5 Clemens Street, Leamington; rated on March 7

• Rated 5: Sealand at 168 Rugby Road, Leamington; rated on February 27

• Rated 5: Bonito at 11 Old Square, Warwick; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: The Cross Kenilworth at The Cross, 16 New Street, Kenilworth; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: Antelope Inn at The Antelope Inn, 93 Saltisford, Warwick; rated on March 7

• Rated 5: Garden Kitchen Cafe at Packwood House, Packwood Lane, Lapworth; rated on March 5

• Rated 5: Altoria at 45 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on March 7

• Rated 5: Millennium Balti at 41 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Trof at 39 Russell Street, Leamington; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: The White Lion at White Lion, 60 Southam Road, Radford Semele; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Rowington Club Ltd at Rowington Mens Club, Rowington Green, Rowington; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Ashow Village Club at Working Mens Club, Church Road, Ashow; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Papa Johns Pizza at Pizza Bella, 49 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Sicilian Pizza & Kebab at 37 High Street, Leamington; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Grandstand Stoneleigh Events Ltd at Royal Agricultural Society Of, National Agricultural Centre, Stoneleigh; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: Hope Tavern at Court Street, Leamington; rated on March 19

• Rated 5: Subway at 37 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Clarendon at The Clarendon, 44-46 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington; rated on March 26

• Rated 5: Leam Boat Centre, Mill Road, Leamington; rated on March 26

• Rated 5: Dwarakamai at 29a Augusta Place, Leamington; rated on March 21

• Rated 5: Shades at 6a High Street, Leamington; rated on March 26

• Rated 5: Montgomery Of Alamein at Field Barn Road, Hampton Magna; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: WCC Sports Pavillion at WCC Sports Ground, Myton Road, Warwick; rated on March 22

• Rated 4: Whitemoor Road Chippy at 68 Whitemoor Road, Kenilworth; rated on February 8

• Rated 4: Tuesday Club at St Patricks Club at St Patricks Irish Club Riverside, Adelaide Road, Leamington; rated on February 6

• Rated 4: Cote Brasserie, 3 Regent Court, Leamington; rated on February 7

• Rated 4: Lillington Club, Lime Avenue, Lillington; rated on February 20

• Rated 4: Joiners Arms at Shrubland Street, Leamington; rated on February 26

• Rated 3: Shawarma Grill at 8 Spencer Street, Leamington; rated on January 25

• Rated 3: Punchbowl, Rising Lane, Lapworth; rated on February 27

• Rated 3: Coventry Golf Club at Coventry Golf Course, St Martins Road, Stoneleigh; rated on February 8

• Rated 2: Indian Ark at Simply Simpsons, 101-103 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on February 8