Grand Reopening: The Devonshire Arms in Coventry shines with a brand-new look

The Devonshire Arms

The Devonshire Arms in Coventry welcomes pub-goers back following an extensive 3-week refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A refreshed bar, updated soft furnishings, and an enhanced dining area and brand-new front beer garden has given the pub a brand-new lease of life, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

Along with the latest look, the Devonshire Arms’ new menu willfeature delicious popular guest favourites such as the ever-so indulgent Honey Clucker, mouth-watering Crispy Sweet Chilli Chicken and the impressive Pork Tomahawk. If that wasn’t enough dive into a Caramelised Waffle which is sure to become one of your all-time favourite desserts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the pub’s new look, General Manager, Becky Clarke, said: "We’re excited to unveil the Devonshire Arms’ fresh new look! Whether you’re planning a meal with family and friends or catching a Coventry FC match with a pint in hand, our pub is ready to welcome guests both familiar faces and first timers alike to enjoy our new look, all while keeping the same signature sizzle you’ve come to know and love."

Devonshire Arms

The family-friendly Devonshire Arms shows the best of live sport, and you can pre-book your table to get the comfiest seats in the house. The pub hosts bingo every Monday and Thursday afternoons at 2pm. The Devonshire Arms also has live entertainment with a live singer every Saturday from 8pm and a disco on the last Saturday of the month, keep an eye on our Facebook page for further details of upcoming events.

Four-legged friends are also welcome at the Devonshire Arms. The pub has a dog-friendly area in the front and back beer gardens, with water available on request to ensure dogs are as comfortable as their owners.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look the Devonshire Arms,please visit their website: (https://www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk/findapub/eastandwestmidlands/thedevonshirearmswyken#/)