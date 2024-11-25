Guests help celebrate Bianca’s ‘Culinary Journey of Gratitude’

Bianca cuts the special cake created by Sophie Page of Cakes by Sophie Page.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Entrepreneurs and special guests in Coventry and Warwickshire gathered to celebrate the launch of a new book championing food and resilience in the local community.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cookbook - A Culinary Journey of Gratitude’ is the first in a collection being launched by Brazilian-born entrepreneur and foodie Bianca Rodrigues-Perry last week.

It comes ahead of the first anniversary of the successful Bia’s Kitchen Show, hosted by Bianca, and celebrates the region that, for the last 15 years, she has called home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book showcases some of the area’s brilliant local chefs, nutritionists, and food and drink artisans who share some of their own recipes and top cooking tips, alongside Bianca’s.

Anja Kozerski and Jo Meakin of Whittles of Binswood with Bianca Rodrigues Perry.

But the project is also rooted in her own journey of overcoming personal mental health challenges through a passion for cooking. It’s in this spirit that the self-taught chef-come-author has also pledged to donate the book’s profits to Mind Warwickshire, a cause very close to her heart.

On the night, Bianca talked candidly about her personal battles with mental health which began after leaving behind her family and a high-flying marketing career in 2009, emigrating from her native Rio de Janeiro to Leamington as the new Mrs David Perry.

But Bianca’s combined passions of cooking and entrepreneurialism became a lifeline – even going on to win Couple’s Come Dine With Me on Channel Four. Buoyed by her early business success running a thriving food delivery service during lockdown, it was in January this year that she stepped out of the shadows of her busy Cubbington kitchen once more, and into the limelight. The Bia’s Kitchen brand was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then Bianca and her show, which is streamed twice monthly on YouTube, have won the affections of a loyal and growing UK audience, even winning the entrepreneur a national award, recognising the enterprise and compassion she has shown in her work with local businesses.

Bianca signs a copy of her book for one of the featured chefs, Raj Darji of Scratch Cook Social.

She said: “I was filled with joy from the incredible support I received during the book launch, especially knowing that it benefits such a wonderful cause. It felt like a dream come true, and the experience was deeply emotional. Sharing my story with so many people and realising that I'm not alone on this journey brought me to tears.

“I feel truly blessed to have an amazing team that works diligently to accomplish our goals. The message of togetherness resonates strongly with me; we are stronger united, and my mission is to connect individuals with through their food and authentic stories!”

She added: “As well as sharing great recipes from fantastic local chefs, the idea behind the book is to hopefully inspire with the message that you can have a bad day or a bad period in your life and come back with a determination to succeed all over again. Hence the title ‘A Culinary Journey of Gratitude.’ Through food and through supporting other people, we can all do better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Food has played a huge part in my own journey of recovery from a very dark place. If sharing my personal story goes some way towards helping and inspiring other people who are struggling, I find that incredibly rewarding. Empowering others is what also empowers me.”

Bianca surrounded by some of her featured business owners and supporters.

The event was sponsored by some of the 20 local businesses which feature in the book, including headline sponsors Whittles of Binswood in Leamington which hosted the party and That Gin Company, in Warwick.

Anja Kozerski, General Manager at Whittles, said: “Whittle’s at Binswood has loved being part of Bia’s Kitchen Show. Bia is a passionate, empathic and community spirited individual that I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know and seeing her grow. To be co-sponsor of her book launch event was a great honour and I cannot wait to see what is next for her on her journey.”

Steve Bazell, of That Gin Company, said: “It's been exciting being part of Bianca's first book, not least because it celebrates local independent businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was also a fun experience being a guest on one of her shows and, after witnessing the growth of her Bia's Kitchen Show brand, we were proud to become a headline sponsor for her book launch event. We wish her continued success with the show next year and look forward to seeing what else she has in store.”

Private fine dining chef Raj Darji, of Scratch Cook Social in Leamington provided some of his food on the night. He said: “Being on Bia’s show has been an incredible experience. From the first moment I met Bia and right through to book launch it has been a real journey of discovery and I feel truly humbled and honoured to be invited in to her world!”

Guests also had the chance to feast on a selection of food from some of the featured chefs, including Scratch Cook Social, Paprika Club, A Good Catch, Homewrecker and Emie’s Little Bakery, all in Leamington; and Tropical Brazil Foods and Rodizio Rico in Coventry. And centrepiece of the evening was the book recreated from cake by Cakes by Sophie Page in Coventry.

Sophie said: “Bia is a great person and being on her show was a day of hilarity and fun that I’ll always remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was thrilled to get the opportunity to be in Bia’s book, amongst so many other great chefs and talents. It’s given me a new eagerness to explore all the great restaurants in Warwickshire too.

“As someone that’s experienced mental health issues and lived with others who suffer too, I think the heart behind this book and the fact that proceeds go to Mind is brilliant and I’m proud to be a little part of that.”

All profits from Bia’s Kitchen Show: The Cookbook – A Culinary Journey of Gratitude go to Coventry and Warwickshire Mind.

The book, published by Birmingham-based The Book Chief, is now available for order from Bia’s Kitchen Show at: buy.stripe.com/8wM4h14gw55m1qM9AD and through Amazon

To view Bia’s Kitchen Show visit: https://biaskitchenshow.com/