Have a go at my Haggis Burger! Yelvertoft mum's January recipe will lift the gloom

Here’s the latest Countryside Kitchen column from Yelvertoft mum Milly Fyfe.Milly lives with her husband and two children on their livestock and arable farm.

Milly's Haggis Burgers

I’m banging the drum once again for eating in season and buying British. January can be quite a bleak month with the weather being pretty dreary and the credit card bills looming from Christmas.

But I’m on a mission to get more people cooking from scratch using affordable, in season, British produced ingredients that will feed you family, whilst being mindful of your budget.

I was recently interviewed by the BBC about this very topic and was asked if we’ve fallen out of love with seasonal produce. With supermarkets making fresh produce available 365 days a year, shipped from the four corners of the globe, it’s no wonder that many are unaware of what can be grown and produced in the UK.

Milly Fyfe.

And in season right now are beautiful brassicas, those tasty green veggies such as brussels sprouts, curly kale and cabbage.

Carbohydrates such as potato and pasta are cheap, easy ingredients to build a meal on and a firm favourite with my family, especially the children. One of my go-to meals is a jacket potato, filled with beans and cheese or left over beef chilli.

Burns night falls on January 25 this year and I’m a huge fan of Haggis. So I thought I’d share a fun twist on the traditional haggis, neaps and tatties with this tasty haggis burger and potatoes wedges recipe.

Ingredients

You will need:

- 1lb of British Beef mince

- 1 Haggis (I go for Macsween Haggis)

- 1 onion

- 1 tbsp of wholegrain mustard

- 1 portion of Mozzarella

- 1 tbsp of Rapeseed oil

- Potatoes for chipping

- Bread roll for serving ( I use a Scotch roll)

Method

First make your burgers.

- Place your mince and haggis into a bowl and mix together using your hands.

- Use a little oil to help combine and form into patties,

- Then place in the oven on a baking tray to cook for 25-30 mins at 200c

- Shortly before the burger is cooked, place a large blob of mozzarella on to melt.

Meanwhile make your sides and toppings.

- Chop potatoes into small wedges, coat in rapeseed oil, salt and pepper and cook in the oven for 30-40 minutes.

- Turn the chips part way to ensure an even cook.

- For the toppings, fry some onion until brown and take off the heat. Stir in the wholegrain mustard once off the heat.

Now build your burger.

- Slice open your roll and butter.

- Place your cooked burger in the roll smothered with mozzarella, followed by the onion and mustard topping.

- Serve with potatoes wedges and a dipping sauce of your choice.

Salad optional!!

For more mealtime suggestions, follow the No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents food blog at www.nofussmealsforbusyparents.com or on Facebook and Instagram.