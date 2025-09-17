High fives all around in the latest food hygiene results for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from the latest inspections in the Warwick district, which took place between June and September.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The good news is that the majority of places received the highest score – a five-star award. The lowest score was a two-star rating.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Warwick District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings:

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from the latest inspections in the Warwick district, which took place between June and September.

Five stars

Rated 5: Chopsticks 21 at 19-21 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on June 26

Rated 5: Grandstand Stoneleigh Events Ltd at Royal Agricultural Society Of, National Agricultural Centre, Stoneleigh; rated on June 25

Rated 5: Smack at 3-5 Tavistock Street, Leamington; rated on June 27

Rated 5: Subway at Shop And Premises, 87 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 25

Rated 5: Hong Kong Garden at 6 Oaks Precinct, Caesar Road, Kenilworth; rated on June 19

Rated 5: The Apple Tree Tearooms at 5a Old Square, Warwick; rated on July 15

Rated 5: Full House Chinese Restaurant at 86 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 10

Rated 5: Le Keux Vintage at 37 Chandos Street, Leamington; rated on July 10

Rated 5: Hayashi Restaurant at 115 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on July 9

Rated 5: McDonalds at Mcdonalds Restaurants Ltd, Stratford Road, Warwick; rated on July 8

Rated 5: Saffron Gold at Westgate House, Market Street, Warwick; rated on July 24

Rated 5: Giggling Squid at 7 Satchwell Court, Royal Priors, Leamington; rated on July 22

Rated 5: Warwickshire Lavender Farm Cafe at Warwickshire Lavender Farm, Watery Lane, Bubbenhall; rated on July 17

Rated 5: Pepe's Piri Piri at 51 High Street, Leamington; rated on April 30

Rated 5: Yo! at Unit 12 Regent Court, Leaminton; rated on July 25

Rated 5: Sabins Sandwich Shop at 15 St Johns, Coten End, Warwick; rated on July 24

Rated 5: Plough & Harrow at Whitnash Road, Whitnash; rated on July 22

Rated 5: Hatton Arms, at Birmingham Road, Hatton; rated on July 31

Rated 5: Baserri, at 16 Park Street, Leamington, rated on August 1

Rated 5: KFC Leamington Spa, at Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on August 7

Rated 5: Cewe Color Ltd, at 4 Spartan Close, Warwick; rated on August 1

Rated 5: Rangoli Indian Bistro, at 6 Castle Street, Warwick; rated on August 12

Rated 5: Lord Leycester Great Hall Cafe at 60 High Street, Warwick; rated on August 19

Rated 5: Yum Yum Vietnamese Kitchen at 45 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on August 19

Rated 5: Cote Brasserie at 3 Regent Court, 7 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on August 15

Rated 5: Lil Greens at 33-35 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on August 21

Rated 5: Lemon Zest Cuisine at Swallows Nest Barn at Sherbourne Farm, Hampton Road; rated on August 20

Rated 5: Castle Balti at 11 St Johns, Coten End, Warwick; rated on August 12

Rated 5: Harbury Catch at Unit 5 Lower Heathcote Square, Vickers Way, Warwick; rated on August 6

Rated 5: Dwarakamai at 29a Augusta Place, Leamington; rated on August 27

Rated 5: Benjamin Satchwell at 112-114 Parade, Leamington; rated on August 20

Rated 5: Banh Mi Ca Phe at 112 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on August 28

Rated 5: The Butchers's Bistro at 16 High Street, Kenilworth; rated on September 3

Rated 5: Hill Top Farm Shop and Cafe at Hill Top Farm, Fosse Way, Hunningham; rated on August 27

Rated 5: Hatton Adventure World at Hatton Craft Centre, Dark Lane, Hatton; rated on August 20

Rated 5: The Shire Grill / Taste Republic / Bossy Chicken / Smashburger at Grist Mill, Chesterton Drive, Leamington; rated on September 2

Rated 5: Kenilworth Lawn Tennis and Squash Club at Kenilworth Tennis And Squash C, Crackley Lane, Kenilworth; rated on September 1

Rated 5: The Dictum of Kenilworth at 18-24 The Square, Kenilworth; rated on August 8

Rated 5: Albion Street Kitchen at 83 Albion Street, Kenilworth; rated on September 10

Rated 5: Globe at The Globe Hotel, 10 Theatre Street, Warwick; rated on September 5

Rated 5: TNS Catering Management at Uk Batteries Industrialisation Centre, Uk B I C; rated on July 16

Rated 5: Woodland Tavern at 3 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on September 5

Four stars

Rated 4: Pastelaria Portuguesa, 57 Coten End, Warwick; rated on August 12

Rated 4: Raj Fish and Kebab House at 54 Tavistock Street, Leamington; rated on July 31

Rated 4: Himalayan Restaurant & Bar, at 58 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on July 22

Rated 4: Tachbrook Fish Bar, 107 Tachbrook Road, Whitnash; rated on July 15

Rated 4: Saffron Gold, Market Street, Warwick; rated on July 22

Three stars

Rated 3: Woodloes Park Fish Salon, 8 Reardon Court, Woodloes Avenue South, Warwick; rated on July 22

Rated 3: Turkish Kitchen, 72-72a Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on August 4

Rated 3: Aroma at 47 Bedford Street, Leamington; rated on June 2

Rated 3: Turkish Kitchen, 72-72a Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on June 6

Rated 3: Pizza World/Chick N Bun/Patty Guy/Sobe Burger/Smashed/Side Tings/K-Pop, at 3 St Johns, Coten End, Warwick; rated on June 23

Two star

Rated 2: The Stag at Offchurch, Welsh Road, Offchurch; rated on July 14