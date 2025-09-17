High fives all around in the latest food hygiene results for Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
The Food Standards Agency has published the results from the latest inspections in the Warwick district, which took place between June and September.
The good news is that the majority of places received the highest score – a five-star award. The lowest score was a two-star rating.
The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Warwick District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.
Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings:
Five stars
- Rated 5: Chopsticks 21 at 19-21 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on June 26
- Rated 5: Grandstand Stoneleigh Events Ltd at Royal Agricultural Society Of, National Agricultural Centre, Stoneleigh; rated on June 25
- Rated 5: Smack at 3-5 Tavistock Street, Leamington; rated on June 27
- Rated 5: Subway at Shop And Premises, 87 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 25
- Rated 5: Hong Kong Garden at 6 Oaks Precinct, Caesar Road, Kenilworth; rated on June 19
- Rated 5: The Apple Tree Tearooms at 5a Old Square, Warwick; rated on July 15
- Rated 5: Full House Chinese Restaurant at 86 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 10
- Rated 5: Le Keux Vintage at 37 Chandos Street, Leamington; rated on July 10
- Rated 5: Hayashi Restaurant at 115 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on July 9
- Rated 5: McDonalds at Mcdonalds Restaurants Ltd, Stratford Road, Warwick; rated on July 8
- Rated 5: Saffron Gold at Westgate House, Market Street, Warwick; rated on July 24
- Rated 5: Giggling Squid at 7 Satchwell Court, Royal Priors, Leamington; rated on July 22
- Rated 5: Warwickshire Lavender Farm Cafe at Warwickshire Lavender Farm, Watery Lane, Bubbenhall; rated on July 17
- Rated 5: Pepe's Piri Piri at 51 High Street, Leamington; rated on April 30
- Rated 5: Yo! at Unit 12 Regent Court, Leaminton; rated on July 25
- Rated 5: Sabins Sandwich Shop at 15 St Johns, Coten End, Warwick; rated on July 24
- Rated 5: Plough & Harrow at Whitnash Road, Whitnash; rated on July 22
- Rated 5: Hatton Arms, at Birmingham Road, Hatton; rated on July 31
- Rated 5: Baserri, at 16 Park Street, Leamington, rated on August 1
- Rated 5: KFC Leamington Spa, at Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on August 7
- Rated 5: Cewe Color Ltd, at 4 Spartan Close, Warwick; rated on August 1
- Rated 5: Rangoli Indian Bistro, at 6 Castle Street, Warwick; rated on August 12
- Rated 5: Lord Leycester Great Hall Cafe at 60 High Street, Warwick; rated on August 19
- Rated 5: Yum Yum Vietnamese Kitchen at 45 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on August 19
- Rated 5: Cote Brasserie at 3 Regent Court, 7 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on August 15
- Rated 5: Lil Greens at 33-35 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on August 21
- Rated 5: Lemon Zest Cuisine at Swallows Nest Barn at Sherbourne Farm, Hampton Road; rated on August 20
- Rated 5: Castle Balti at 11 St Johns, Coten End, Warwick; rated on August 12
- Rated 5: Harbury Catch at Unit 5 Lower Heathcote Square, Vickers Way, Warwick; rated on August 6
- Rated 5: Dwarakamai at 29a Augusta Place, Leamington; rated on August 27
- Rated 5: Benjamin Satchwell at 112-114 Parade, Leamington; rated on August 20
- Rated 5: Banh Mi Ca Phe at 112 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on August 28
- Rated 5: The Butchers's Bistro at 16 High Street, Kenilworth; rated on September 3
- Rated 5: Hill Top Farm Shop and Cafe at Hill Top Farm, Fosse Way, Hunningham; rated on August 27
- Rated 5: Hatton Adventure World at Hatton Craft Centre, Dark Lane, Hatton; rated on August 20
- Rated 5: The Shire Grill / Taste Republic / Bossy Chicken / Smashburger at Grist Mill, Chesterton Drive, Leamington; rated on September 2
- Rated 5: Kenilworth Lawn Tennis and Squash Club at Kenilworth Tennis And Squash C, Crackley Lane, Kenilworth; rated on September 1
- Rated 5: The Dictum of Kenilworth at 18-24 The Square, Kenilworth; rated on August 8
- Rated 5: Albion Street Kitchen at 83 Albion Street, Kenilworth; rated on September 10
- Rated 5: Globe at The Globe Hotel, 10 Theatre Street, Warwick; rated on September 5
- Rated 5: TNS Catering Management at Uk Batteries Industrialisation Centre, Uk B I C; rated on July 16
- Rated 5: Woodland Tavern at 3 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on September 5
Four stars
- Rated 4: Pastelaria Portuguesa, 57 Coten End, Warwick; rated on August 12
- Rated 4: Raj Fish and Kebab House at 54 Tavistock Street, Leamington; rated on July 31
- Rated 4: Himalayan Restaurant & Bar, at 58 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on July 22
- Rated 4: Tachbrook Fish Bar, 107 Tachbrook Road, Whitnash; rated on July 15
Three stars
- Rated 3: Woodloes Park Fish Salon, 8 Reardon Court, Woodloes Avenue South, Warwick; rated on July 22
- Rated 3: Turkish Kitchen, 72-72a Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on August 4
- Rated 3: Aroma at 47 Bedford Street, Leamington; rated on June 2
- Rated 3: Pizza World/Chick N Bun/Patty Guy/Sobe Burger/Smashed/Side Tings/K-Pop, at 3 St Johns, Coten End, Warwick; rated on June 23
Two star
- Rated 2: The Stag at Offchurch, Welsh Road, Offchurch; rated on July 14