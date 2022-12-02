Hotel about 30 miles from Leamington and Warwick named as one of the best in the UK

A hotel about 30 miles from Leamington and Warwick has been named as one of the best in the UK, according to the The Times and The Sunday Times.
The newspaper has released its list of the 100 Best Places to Stay - and the winner of the central England category is The Fox at Oddington. Click here to read the review.
The guide is split into eight regions: London, Southeast, Southwest, Central, East, North, Wales and Scotland.
There are also winners in 11 different categories; Bargain, Positive Impact, Sense of Place, Seaside, Pub, City, Bolthole, Spa, Romantic, Foodie and Family, The guide focuses on the things that really matter; hotels with the essentials of comfort, great service and value, as well as personality and warmth.
The Retreat At Elcot Park, Berkshire has been named as the best place to stay in the UK.
Claire Irvin, head of travel at The Times and The Sunday Times, said: “Best Places to Stay 2023 is a celebration of the incredible properties we have here on home soil and, most importantly, the hard-working teams that have made each one of them such a singular success.
"Our recommendations are not easily won and all 100 hotels in this year's list – particularly The Retreat at Elcot, our deserving overall winner – should be extremely proud of the guest experience they've created.”
The 100 Best Places to Stay guide will be available Friday in the form of an online interactive guide and as a supplement within the newspaper this Sunday. Click here to read more: thetimes.co.uk/bestplacestostay
Here are the list of winners:
Regional winners
London - Claridge’s, Mayfair
Southeast - The Retreat At Elcot Park, Newbury, Berkshire
Southwest - Artist Residence, St Paul’s, Bristol
Central - The Fox at Oddington, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire
East - The Angel Inn, Beccles, Suffolk
North - Seaham Hall, Cotswolds, Co Durham
Wales - The Albion, Ceredigion
Scotland - Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh
Category winners
Best boutique bargain - The George in Rye, East Sussex
Best positive-impact hotel - Heckfield Place, Heckfield, Hampshire
Best sense of place - Hadspen at The Newt, Somerset
Seaside hotel of the year - The Nici, Bournemouth, Dorset
Pub of the year - The Bell and Crown, Warminster, Wiltshire
City hotel of the year - Parador 44, Cardiff
Best mini bolthole - The Hare & Hounds Inn, Bowland Bridge, Cumbria
Best spa hotel - Thyme, Cotswolds, Gloucestershire
Romantic hotel of the year - Retreat East, Hemingstone, Suffolk
Foodie hotel of the year - Mingary Castle, Kilchoan, Highland
Family hotel of the year - Another Place, The Lake, Cumbria