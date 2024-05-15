Hotel Indigo Coventry hosts an official opening event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hotel Indigo Coventry hosted an official opening event on Thursday 4 April. 100 people attended the event, enjoying drinks, canapes and a show round of the stunning, boutique new-build hotel.

Attendees included a number of VIP’s, press, local Council and representatives from local businesses. In celebration of the hotel opening, the Healey by Caton took pride of place in the hotel reception and is now on permanent display. The car, in partnership with the hotel, supports the hotel's neighbourhood story, helping to promote the industries based in Coventry.

Hotel Indigo Coventry opened its doors on 24 January after the completion of a multi-million-pound project which took just 19 months from start to completion. The hotel reflects the unique ethos of Hotel Indigo by creating an immersive hospitality experience that draws on the history, rhythm, and pulse of Coventry’s vibrant city, for both leisure and business guests.

The hotel features ‘Cogs Restaurant & Bar’ which celebrates the amazing growers’ and producers in Warwickshire and the British Isles. The kitchen is open and fully integrated, allowing the Chefs to be a part of the diner’s experience. The Bar, with 100 seats, is both stylish and captivating, creating the perfect atmosphere for pre- and post-dinner drinks. The hotel also boasts a Fitness Suite, a Wine Wall, and an intimate Meeting Room for up to 12 people.

Comprising of 101 stylish bedrooms, the rooms are designed around three themes reflecting the vibrance and style of Coventry’s historic neighbourhood - The Spinning Wheel, Motor City and Re-imagining & Regeneration. All rooms are equipped with Hypnos beds with Egyptian cotton linen, spa-inspired bathrooms, Nespresso coffee machines in the Suites and Premium rooms, high speed Wi-Fi and a variety of channels on a 40” flat screen TV.

Michael Lyons, General Manager at Hotel Indigo Coventry said: “We were delighted to host our official opening event at Hotel Indigo Coventry which is the newest and most exciting hotel in the West Midlands. Coventry has something for everyone, whether you're a sports enthusiast, a lover of the arts, or someone who enjoys exploring nature. We love to deliver locally inspired and innovative restaurant and bar concepts and this hotel is a prime example of how Hotel Indigo draws on the local neighbourhood to inspire every aspect of the hotel. We look forward to welcoming guests to this beautiful new hotel where history meets contemporary elegance”.