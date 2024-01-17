Hungry Horse giving away one year’s supply of Impossible Nuggets
And to encourage Brits to flex their diet all year around, Impossible Foods partnered with neighbourhood gastro pub favourite Hungry Horse to offer one lucky individual FREE Impossible™ “Chicken” Nuggets for an ENTIRE YEAR! Whether you’re a well-seasoned vegan or dipping your toes into flexitarianism, this is a treat that will be on top of every foodie’s wishlist.
Impossible Nuggets offer a golden, crispy coating and juicy, tender bite – made from plants, for nugget-lovers. In fact, they actually beat a leading animal nugget 2:1 in a blind taste test*.
With 10g protein per serving and important nutrients like iron, calcium and potassium, they offer a delicious and nutrient-dense plant based alternative that’s also better for the planet – amounting to 55% less water, 24% less land, and 24% less GHG emissions than chicken nuggets from animals*.
In addition to the main prize, 10 runners up prizes are up for grabs: a £50 Greene King e-voucher to be used at your local Hungry Horse. There is a range of Hungry Horses located in Warwick for winners to visit and redeem their prize, including Signal Box, Unicorn, Mount Pleasant, Royal Horse and Steam Turbine.
To enter, simply complete the details form via Hungry Horse’s website before the competition closes on the 29th of January. (T&Cs apply.)
GIVEAWAY INFORMATION:
Promotion open to UK residents only, aged 18+. To enter, complete the form on the Impossible competition promotional page [www.hungryhorse.co.uk/veganuary. ]. One winner will receive either a voucher for free Impossible nuggets for a year (1 voucher which can be used 52 times for 1 portion of Impossible nuggets) Promotion closes at 23.59 on 29th January 2024. Full terms and conditions are available at www.hungryhorse.co.uk/veganuary.