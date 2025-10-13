This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Christmas has come early at Iceland 🎅

Iceland launches full Christmas 2025 range from November 6

Items include the Luxury Perfect Turkey Crown and the Luxury Prawn and Prosecco shell

Deals include 3 for £5 and 3 for £10

Iceland has unveiled its Christmas range for 2025, which includes festive dinner classics, joyous buffet food, delicious desserts and more.

Launching on Thursday November 6, the full range from Iceland includes the likes of the Luxury Perfect Turkey Crown, Luxury Prawn and Prosecco Shell and Bailey’s Iced Yule Log.

Alongside brand-new and returning items, Iceland also has a range of deals available including 3 for £5 and 3 for £10.

Paul Dhaliwal, Chief Commercial Officer at Iceland Foods, said: "Our customers expect variety and flavour without breaking the bank, and this year we’ve delivered just that. We’ve perfected the festive staples and added new twists that will impress and bring joy to every bite.

"From classic centrepieces and irresistible desserts to brand-new creations and party essentials, there’s something to suit every kind of Christmas celebration, no matter your style or budget."

Iceland Christmas range 2025 - a full list of every item available | Adobe Stock

Here is everything included on Iceland’s Christmas 2025 range:

Meats:

Iceland Luxury Perfect Turkey Crown - 2.2kg, £28.00

Iceland Luxury Perfect Crackling Pork Loin Joint - 1.3kg, £12.00

Chicken Wellington Parcels – 2 Pack, £6.00

Three Hog Roast - £8.00

Iceland Luxury Whole Roast Dinner in a Box - £25.00

Iceland Luxury Easy Carve Duck Joint - £6.00

Pigs in Blanket Roasting Joint - £8.00

Sides:

Iceland Luxury Extra Chunky Pigs in Blankets – 8 Pack, £4.00 -

Iceland Pigs in Blankets – 12 Pack, £2.25

Iceland Caramelised Onion Pigs in Blankets - 12 Pack, £3.50

Iceland Pigs in Blankets with Maple Glaze – 12 Pack, £3.50

Mini Stuffing in Blankets – 8 Pack, £3.00

TGI Fridays BBQ Pigs in Blankets – 12 Pack, £4.00

Iceland Luxury Ultimate XL Pigs in Blankets – 8 Pack, £4.00

Iceland Luxury Beef Dripping Roasties – 1kg, £2.75

Iceland Trimmings Selection Pack - 444g, £4.00

Festive Stuffing Loaf - 340g, £2.00

Cathedral City Our Red Leicester Cauliflower Cheese – 400g, £4.50

Cathedral City Cheesy Broccoli Bake - 400g, £4.50

Iceland Sprouts & Bacon - 400g, £2.50

Iceland Maple Glazed Chantenay Carrot with Salted Butter - 500g, £2.50

Iceland Luxury Turkey Gravy - 350g, £2.00

Iceland Luxury Honey Roasted Parsnips - 750g, £3.00

Sweet Treats:

Iceland Raspberry Trifle Gateau - 1kg, £4.50

Bailey's Iced Yule Log - 595g, £12.00

Mars Galaxy Smash Bowl - 824g, £12.00

Christmas Tree Pavlova Stack – 713g, £12.00

Iceland Sticky Toffee Cottage - 755g, £8.00

Iceland Strawberries & Cream Dome - 620g, £4.50

Buffet Food:

Cheese Fries, 200g, £2.50, (3 for £5)

Battered Chilli Cheese Nuggets, 10 pack, £2.50, (3 for £5)

Glazed BBQ Pork Cocktail Sausages, 20 pack, £2.50, (3 for £5)

Mango Onion Bhaji Bombs, 12 pack, £2.50, (3 for £5)

Sweet Chilli Sticky Prawns, £2.50, (3 for £5)

Pizza Chicken Wedge, 8 pack, £2.50, (3 for £5)

Prawn Cracker Toast, £2.50, (3 for £5)

Crispy Hoisin Duck Pancakes, 8 pack, £2.50, (3 for £5)

TGI Fridays Sesame Popcorn in Tennesse Style Glaze, £3.33, (3 for £10)

Iceland Luxury Goats Cheese and Caramelised Onion Tart, 2 pack, £3.50, (3 for £10)

TGI Fridays BBQ Glazed Pigs in Blankets, 12 pack, £4.00

Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Hashbrown Mini Toasties, 10 pack, £4.50 (3 for £10)

TGI Fridays Cheeseburger & Chip Baskets, 8 pack, £4.00, (3 for £10)

Prawn Cracker Coated Prawns, 8 pack, £5.00, (3 for £10)

TGI Fridays BBQ Crunchy Coated Corn Dog Bites, 14 pack, £3.50, (3 for £10)

Iceland Luxury Macarons, 12 pack, £3.50, (3 for £10)

Iceland White Chocolate & Raspberry Tarts, 8 pack, £4.00

Iceland Luxury 8 Pack Sticky Chicken Skewers, £3.50, (3 for £10)

Greggs Mini Sausage Roll, 16 pack, £3.50

TGI Fridays Mini Burgers with Cheese in Brioche Rolls, 8 pack, £5.00

Greggs Mini Steak Rolls, 12 pack, £3.50

Harry Ramsdens Battered Sausages with Curry Sauce, 14 pack, £3.50

Harry Ramsdens Cod, Chip & Ketchup Baskets, 8 pack, £5.00 (3 for £10)

Milky Way Profiteroles, 12 pack, £4.00

Iceland Cocktail Sausages, 18 pack, £1.00

Iceland Cheesy Potato Swirls, 450g, £1.00

Iceland Potato Hoops, 320g £1.00

Iceland Vegetable Spring Rolls, 12 pack, £1.00

Iceland Potato Stars and Christmas Trees, 400g, £1.00

Iceland Chicken Christmas Trees, 200g, £1.00

Iceland Breaded Chicken Goujons, 14 pack, £1.00

Iceland Mini Sausage Rolls, 25 pack, £1.00

Iceland Mini Battered Onion Rings, 300g, £1.00

Iceland Mini Chocolate Eclairs, 12 pack, £1.00

Luxury Platters:

Chinese Takeaway Platter, 40 pack, £6.00

Coconut Butterfly Prawns, 6 pack, £5.00

Prawn Toast Selection Pack, 540g, £6.00

Iceland Crispy Chicken Platter, 50 pack, £6.00

Iceland Buffet Platter, 60 pack, £6.00

Iceland Crispy King Prawn Platter with Sweet Chilli, 30 pack, £6.00 - 10 (approx.)

Luxury King Prawn Samosas - Mango and Chilli Chutney, 220g, £7.50

Iceland Luxury Jumbo Prawns, 6 pack, £10.00

Iceland Indian Platter, 80 Pack, £6.00

