The familiar view from the Leicester Road, taken from Google Street View. Work is now well under way to bring about the new look.

Family outings, nights out with groups of friends... the Bell & Barge has long been a landmark destination for its well-known combination of food and drink.

Whether it’s the old-style salad bar with the unspoken challenge of trying to stack up as much as you could before your main course arrived – topped with thousand island dressing in this journalist’s case – the Harvester has always retained the feel of offering good value.

Like all restaurants, times have been hard through covid but the message from bosses to the sight of it being closed and major work being carried out on the building – clearly visible to passers-by on the Leicester Road – is that this is not the end of the story in Rugby but a new start.

It’s had mixed reviews in recent times, with some critics on Trip Advisor highlighting the need for a change and we’re certainly going to be getting something bright and sparkly for the future.

A spokesperson confirmed today, Wednesday, it is due to reopen at 5pm on Thursday, October 6.

We’ll bring any more details when we get them but in the meantime you can book a table online to be at the head of the queue to see the new look.